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Pratap University To Establish Maharana Pratap Medicity With 600-Bedded Multi-Specialty Hospital In Jaipur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23rd September, 2026: Adding another feather to the cap of glory, Pratap University, Jaipur is all set to inaugurate a well equipped Maharana Pratap Medicity across 40 acres of its campus in Chandwaji, Jaipur. This ambitious project will mark a significant milestone in the expansion of its academic and healthcare infrastructure. The integrated healthcare and medical education facility will bring together a 600-bedded multi-specialty hospital, a 100-bedded Ayurveda Hospital and teaching facilities for a range of healthcare-related programmes.
Maharana Pratap MediCity is being planned as an integrated ecosystem for medical education, clinical training and healthcare services. The facility will offer academic programmes in MBBS, Ayurveda through BAMS, BSc Nursing, GNM and several paramedical disciplines, including physiotherapy, medical laboratory technology and technician programmes. It will also offer the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry V. & A.H.) programme. This will be an important programme for students pursuing careers in veterinary medicine.
The MediCity is designed to combine classroom learning with practical exposure. It will give students access to clinical and healthcare environments as part of their education. The initiative will also focus on developing trained manpower for hospitals and healthcare institutions across Rajasthan, particularly in areas where skilled nursing and paramedical professionals are in demand.
The 600-bedded multi-specialty hospital will be developed in two phases. The first phase is expected to start operations by the end of 2026. However, the second phase is planned for July-August 2027. The academic programmes in medical, nursing, paramedical, Ayurveda and veterinary disciplines are expected to commence from the 2027-28 academic session.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr Shailendra Bhadauria, Chancellor, Pratap University, said,“Maharana Pratap MediCity is envisioned as a place where education, healthcare and skill development come together. Our aim is to create an institution where students receive strong academic foundations along with meaningful practical exposure, while the healthcare facilities serve the wider community. Through this initiative, we hope to contribute to the availability of trained healthcare professionals not only for Jaipur and Rajasthan but for healthcare institutions across the country.”
With its combination of healthcare facilities and diverse academic programmes, Maharana Pratap MediCity is envisioned as a major medical and educational establishment serving Jaipur and the wider population of Rajasthan. The initiative will further strengthen Pratap University's focus on creating opportunities in healthcare education while contributing to the development of a skilled healthcare workforce.
Maharana Pratap MediCity is being planned as an integrated ecosystem for medical education, clinical training and healthcare services. The facility will offer academic programmes in MBBS, Ayurveda through BAMS, BSc Nursing, GNM and several paramedical disciplines, including physiotherapy, medical laboratory technology and technician programmes. It will also offer the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry V. & A.H.) programme. This will be an important programme for students pursuing careers in veterinary medicine.
The MediCity is designed to combine classroom learning with practical exposure. It will give students access to clinical and healthcare environments as part of their education. The initiative will also focus on developing trained manpower for hospitals and healthcare institutions across Rajasthan, particularly in areas where skilled nursing and paramedical professionals are in demand.
The 600-bedded multi-specialty hospital will be developed in two phases. The first phase is expected to start operations by the end of 2026. However, the second phase is planned for July-August 2027. The academic programmes in medical, nursing, paramedical, Ayurveda and veterinary disciplines are expected to commence from the 2027-28 academic session.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr Shailendra Bhadauria, Chancellor, Pratap University, said,“Maharana Pratap MediCity is envisioned as a place where education, healthcare and skill development come together. Our aim is to create an institution where students receive strong academic foundations along with meaningful practical exposure, while the healthcare facilities serve the wider community. Through this initiative, we hope to contribute to the availability of trained healthcare professionals not only for Jaipur and Rajasthan but for healthcare institutions across the country.”
With its combination of healthcare facilities and diverse academic programmes, Maharana Pratap MediCity is envisioned as a major medical and educational establishment serving Jaipur and the wider population of Rajasthan. The initiative will further strengthen Pratap University's focus on creating opportunities in healthcare education while contributing to the development of a skilled healthcare workforce.
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