Azerbaijan, Central African Republic Ink Joint Communique On Diplomatic Ties (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Central African Republic has been signed.

This was reported in a post by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on his social media page“X” following his meeting with Sylvie Baïpo-Temon, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie, and Central Africans Abroad of the Central African Republic.

“Pleased to meet Sylvie Baïpo-Temon, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Central Africans Abroad of the Central African Republic on the margins of UNGA81.

We explored practical ways to build our ties across a broad range of areas, including politics, economy, culture, education, and science.

Following the meeting, we signed the“Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Central African Republic.”

This milestone establishes a formal framework for developing our bilateral ties and bringing our nations closer together,” the post states.