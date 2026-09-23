New York, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Crypto Casino In Canada. It is an Exceptional Combination Of Fast Payouts, A Wide Range Of Games, And Generous Bonuses that sets it apart from the competition. BitStarz has announced details of its 2026 online casino offering for Canadian users, including cryptocurrency payment options, more than 4,000 real-money games, mobile access, customer support and a range of bonus and tournament offers .

The announcement comes as cryptocurrency continues to be used as a payment method across online services, including the casino sector. BitStarz currently lists Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and Bitcoin Cash among its supported cryptocurrency options. Traditional payment methods, including credit cards and Interac, are also listed.

The platform has also published details of its welcome package and recurring promotional schedule for 2026. According to the supplied information, the welcome package provides up to 5 BTC or $2,000 plus 180 Free Spins across the first four deposits.

A BitStarz spokesperson said the company is continuing to maintain its cryptocurrency payment infrastructure, casino game catalogue, and player-support services.

“We're continuing to develop our cryptocurrency casino platform with a focus on payment options, game availability, account services and responsible gaming tools,” said a BitStarz spokesperson.“These areas remain relevant as digital currencies and online casino services continue to develop.”

Crypto Casinos Canada 2026: BitStarz Announces New Canadian Bitcoin Casino With Fast Payouts & Exclusive Bonuses For Crypto Casino Players.

BitStarz operates an online casino platform that provides casino games alongside cryptocurrency and traditional payment methods.

The cryptocurrency options listed by the platform include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and Bitcoin Cash. Credit cards and Interac are also identified as available payment methods.

According to the supplied information, the platform provides access to more than 4,000 real-money games from nearly 30 game providers. The catalogue includes slots, table games, live dealer games, specialty games and cryptocurrency-related titles.

The supplied review examined the platform across several categories, including licensing, fairness, game selection, bonuses and promotions, payment methods, online security, mobile access, sportsbook services, KYC procedures, deposit and withdrawal limits and customer support.

These categories provide the basis for the information included in the announcement concerning the BitStarz platform and its services for 2026.

BitStarz has listed a welcome package that is distributed across a user's first four deposits.

The supplied offer information provides the following structure:



1st deposit: 100% up to $400 or 1 BTC + 180 Free Spins

2nd deposit: 50% up to $400 or 1 BTC

3rd deposit: 50% up to $800 or 2 BTC 4th deposit: 100% up to $400 or 1 BTC

Across the four deposits, the listed welcome package is up to $2,000 or 5 BTC plus 180 Free Spins.

The platform also lists several recurring offers and tournament events. These include a weekly $5,000 prize pool plus 5,000 Free Spins for slot games and a $10,000 Table Wars Tournament prize pool.

Additional offers listed in the supplied information include a 50% Monday reload bonus of up to $300, Slot Wars with a €5,000 prize pool and 150 free spins weekly, and Wednesday free-spin offers of up to 200 Free Spins.

The availability of these offers may depend on applicable terms, eligibility requirements and wagering conditions.

More Than 4,000 Real-Money Games

The BitStarz game catalogue is described as containing more than 4,000 real-money games from nearly 30 providers.

The selection includes several established casino categories, including slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, live dealer games and specialty games.

The supplied information identifies providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming and Play'n GO.

Referenced slot titles include Starburst, Book of Dead, Wolf Gold and Gonzo's Quest. The catalogue also includes progressive jackpot slots and other slot formats.

Table games include multiple versions of blackjack, roulette, baccarat and poker.

The live casino section includes blackjack, roulette and baccarat, together with game-show-style titles such as Dream Catcher. Evolution Gaming and Authentic Gaming are identified among the live dealer providers in the supplied material.

Specialty games include keno, bingo and scratch cards. Cryptocurrency-related titles such as Crash and Plinko are also included in the supplied information.

Review Criteria Used for the Platform

The supplied review examined BitStarz using a series of categories related to the platform's services and player experience.

The criteria were:



License

Fairness

Quality of Games

Quality of Bonuses and Promotions

Payment Methods and Banking Experience

Online Security

Mobile Experience

Quality of Sportsbook

KYC

Limits for Deposits and Withdrawals Customer Support Service



The review used these areas to examine the platform's available services and features.

License Information

According to the supplied material, BitStarz operates under a license from the Government of Curaçao.

Licensing information formed part of the review of the platform and was considered alongside other operational categories.

Online gambling regulations can vary between Canadian provinces and territories. Users are responsible for checking the requirements applicable to their location before accessing an online gambling service.

Game Fairness and RNG Technology

BitStarz uses Random Number Generator technology for applicable casino games, according to the supplied information.

The source material states that the RNG technology is independently audited to assess game outcomes.

RNG technology is commonly used in online casino games to generate electronic game results. Fairness was one of the categories included in the supplied review.

Bonuses and Recurring Promotions

Bonus programs form another part of the platform information announced for 2026.

The listed welcome package provides up to 5 BTC or $2,000 plus 180 Free Spins across four deposits.

The individual deposit structure includes a 100% bonus of up to $400 or 1 BTC and 180 Free Spins on the first deposit, followed by 50% up to $400 or 1 BTC on the second deposit.

The third deposit is listed as 50% up to $800 or 2 BTC, while the fourth deposit provides 100% up to $400 or 1 BTC.

The recurring schedule includes:

Promotion Listed Details Welcome Package Up to $2,000 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins 1st Deposit 100% up to $400 or 1 BTC + 180 Free Spins 2nd Deposit 50% up to $400 or 1 BTC 3rd Deposit 50% up to $800 or 2 BTC 4th Deposit 100% up to $400 or 1 BTC Weekly Slot Promotion $5,000 + 5,000 Free Spins Table Wars $10,000 prize pool Monday Reload 50% up to $300 Slot Wars €5,000 + 150 free spins weekly Wednesday Free Spins Up to 200

The terms attached to each promotion determine eligibility, wagering requirements, and other applicable conditions.

Payment Methods and Banking Experience

BitStarz lists several cryptocurrency payment methods for deposits and withdrawals.

These include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether and Bitcoin Cash.

The platform also lists credit cards and Interac among its traditional payment methods.

The supplied information reports an average withdrawal processing time of approximately 10 minutes.

Actual transaction times may differ based on payment method, account status, verification procedures, transaction conditions and other operational factors.

Cryptocurrency transactions can also be subject to network processing times and requirements associated with the selected digital currency.

Online Security

Security is included as a separate category in the supplied review.

According to the source information, BitStarz uses encryption technology and stores cryptocurrency funds in secure cold storage.

The supplied article also states that the platform has no history of data breaches. This statement is retained from the source material and has not been independently verified for this rewrite.

Users should review current privacy and security information before submitting personal or financial information to an online platform.

Mobile Experience

BitStarz provides a mobile-optimized platform for compatible iOS and Android devices.

The mobile platform provides access to the casino catalogue and related account services through supported devices.

The mobile experience was included among the categories examined in the supplied review.

Sportsbook and Virtual Sports

The supplied information states that BitStarz primarily focuses on casino games while also providing virtual sports and esports betting options.

These services are listed alongside the platform's casino catalogue and cryptocurrency payment options.

Sports and esports availability can vary according to jurisdiction, account eligibility and the platform's current offering.

KYC and Verification

Know Your Customer, commonly referred to as KYC, forms part of the account verification process.

The supplied review describes the BitStarz KYC process as streamlined and states that limited verification may be required for withdrawals.

Verification requirements can vary according to individual accounts, transactions, payment methods and applicable requirements.

The supplied information therefore does not establish that verification is unnecessary in every circumstance.

Deposit and Withdrawal Limits

According to the source material, BitStarz does not impose a stated deposit limit and provides flexible withdrawal limits, including arrangements for high rollers.

Specific limits can depend on account circumstances, transaction methods and applicable platform conditions.

Users should review the current terms associated with deposits and withdrawals before completing a transaction.









Company Website:

Customer Support Service

BitStarz states that customer support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The listed support channels include live chat, email and telephone.

The supplied information also references multilingual support, including English and French.

Customer service was included among the categories used in the platform review.

BitStarz and Cryptocurrency Gaming

The supplied material states that BitStarz has operated in the cryptocurrency gambling industry since 2014.

The company has also referenced awards including the Best Casino Award and Players' Choice Award.

Cryptocurrency integration remains a central feature of the platform. The supplied information references Bitcoin-to-Euro conversion for certain games that do not directly support cryptocurrency payments.

The platform's cryptocurrency options allow users to use several digital currencies for transactions, subject to the applicable payment and account conditions.

Responsible Gambling Tools

Responsible gambling is another area addressed in the supplied platform information.

BitStarz lists several tools intended to help users manage gambling activity.

These include:



Deposit Limits: Users can establish limits on deposits over daily, weekly or monthly periods.

Loss Limits: Users can set limits relating to gambling losses.

Session Time Limits: Users can restrict the amount of time spent playing. Self-Exclusion: Users can temporarily or permanently suspend their accounts where applicable.

The supplied material also references resources such as GamCare and Gambling Therapy.

A BitStarz spokesperson said responsible gaming remains part of the company's platform services.

“We believe gambling should be fun and safe,” said a BitStarz spokesperson.“Our tools and support systems are designed to protect players and promote responsible gaming.”

Cryptocurrency Payment Features

The announcement identifies several characteristics associated with cryptocurrency transactions on the platform.

Speed: Withdrawals are reported as being processed in as little as 10 minutes.

Privacy: The supplied information states that limited personal information may be required in certain circumstances.

Security: Cryptocurrency funds are reported to be stored in cold storage.

Flexibility: Bitcoin can reportedly be converted to Euro for selected games that do not directly support cryptocurrency.

The availability and processing time of payment methods can change depending on account requirements, transaction conditions and payment-provider processing.

BitStarz Game Categories

Slots

The platform provides thousands of slot titles. The supplied information references games including Wolf Gold and Gonzo's Quest, together with progressive jackpot slots.

Table Games

Table games include blackjack, roulette, baccarat and poker, with multiple variations available within these categories.

Live Dealer Games

Live dealer titles include blackjack, roulette, baccarat and game-show-style formats such as Dream Catcher.

The supplied material identifies Evolution Gaming and Authentic Gaming among the live dealer providers.

Specialty Games

Specialty titles include keno, bingo and scratch cards. Crash and Plinko are also referenced as cryptocurrency-related game formats.

Player Feedback

The supplied source includes comments attributed to individual Canadian players concerning withdrawal processing, cryptocurrency payment options, game selection and bonuses.

One comment references withdrawal speed and cryptocurrency options, while other comments discuss the size of the game catalogue and the availability of bonuses.

The source also notes that some players have reported occasional delays related to KYC verification.

These comments represent individual feedback included in the supplied material and should not be treated as representative of every BitStarz user.

Crypto Casinos Canada Announcement Summary

The use of cryptocurrency within online gambling continues to develop alongside broader digital payment adoption.

The supplied review identifies cryptocurrency transactions, game catalogues, mobile access and platform technology as areas relevant to the Canadian online casino market.

BitStarz's 2026 announcement reflects its continued use of cryptocurrency payment options and its existing casino game catalogue.

The sector remains subject to changes in regulation, technology, payment systems and consumer demand. Platform features, bonus conditions and payment availability can therefore change over time.

About BitStarz

BitStarz is an online casino platform offering casino games, cryptocurrency payment options, live dealer games, tournaments and account services.

According to the supplied company information, the platform provides access to more than 4,000 games and supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether and Bitcoin Cash.

References:





Project Name: BitStarz

Address: Scharlooweg 39, Willemstad, Curaçao

Media Contact: Margot Stokes

Company Website:

Email: ...