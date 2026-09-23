Sampo Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 Of The Securities Market Act (Solidium Oy)
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 3.55% of shares
3.55% of voting rights
|-
| 3.55% of shares
3.55% of voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
| 9.95% of shares
9.87% of voting rights
|-
| 9.95% of shares
9.87% of voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
| Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000552500
| 94,392,900 shares
94,392,900 voting rights
|-
| 3.55% of shares
3.55% of voting rights
|-
|SUBTOTAL A
| 94,392,900 shares
94,392,900 voting rights
| 3.55% of shares
3.55% of voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London stock exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
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