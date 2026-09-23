Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (Solidium Oy)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI4000552500) and voting rights owned by Solidium Oy (business code 2245475-9) decreased on 23 September 2026 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock and voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 2,655,674,826 shares, of which 2,654,674,826 are A shares and 1,000,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 2,659,674,826.

Total positions of Solidium Oy subject to the notification: