Nexlife Includes A Licensed Doctor, A Nutrition Plan And Health Check-Ins After Treatment Starts In Every Compounded GLP-1 Subscription



Every NexLife compounded GLP-1 subscription includes a doctor's review, a personalized nutrition plan and a 1:1 fitness coaching call alongside the medication.

Ongoing care runs through Care 360, giving members 24/7 access to a team of physicians, dietitians and care coordinators for follow-up after treatment starts. NexLife plans start at $139 per month for compounded semaglutide and $169 for compounded tirzepatide, and maintain the same rate at every dose.

Newport Beach, CA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent report from Gallup found GLP-1 use for weight loss reached 11% of U.S. adults in 2026, up from 3% two years earlier. As more people start treatment online, programs differ in what they offer alongside the medication. A compounded GLP-1 subscription from NexLife includes a doctor's review, a personalized nutrition plan, a 1:1 fitness coaching call and ongoing health check-ins after treatment starts, with every prescribing decision made by a U.S.-licensed physician under Medical Director Adam Kennah, M.D.

"Weight management involves a series of adjustments as the body responds," Dr. Kennah said. "Our members aren't managing that experience alone. They're supported by dietitians and coordinators who already know their history."

Every NexLife Plan Includes a Personalized Nutrition Plan and a 1:1 Fitness Coaching Call

Common side effects on GLP-1s include nausea, constipation, diarrhea and fatigue. NexLife's nutrition plan is built around eating on a GLP-1, and each member is paired with a coach who can tailor the approach to how that member is feeling and eating. Both come with every plan, and the care team behind them includes board-certified physicians, registered dietitians, and dedicated care coordinators who specialize in metabolic health and long-term weight management.

Care 360 Provides Provider Oversight, Clinical Follow-Up and Behavioral Support

Care 360 is NexLife's integrated care model delivering ongoing provider oversight, clinical follow-up, behavioral support, patient education, metabolic health tracking and care coordination. Members have 24/7 access to the care team, and clinical check-ins are available whenever a member needs them, including after a dose change or when side effects appear. Members can also connect health data from compatible devices such as Apple Health or Google Fit, which lets the care team review activity levels, weight trends, heart rate and nutrition to inform care. Members work with providers who know and understand their history.

A NexLife GLP-1 Telehealth Subscription Costs the Same at Every Dose and Can Be Canceled at Any Time

NexLife charges the same monthly rate at every dose with no hidden fees. Compounded semaglutide plans start at $139 per month, with 3-month, 6-month and 12-month options priced at $132, $125 and $119 per month, respectively. Compounded tirzepatide plans start at $169 per month, but members can save on a 12-month-plan priced at $139 per month.

Microdose and sublingual (RDT) tablet protocols are listed at separate rates. NexLife accepts FSA and HSA payments and offers financing through Klarna and Affirm. Members can cancel their plan at any time through the account dashboard or by contacting the care team.

A U.S.-Licensed Physician Makes Every Prescribing Decision and Safety Information Is Stated Up Front

Prescriptions follow a review of the member's health history by a U.S.-licensed physician, under the medical direction of Dr. Kennah. Providers may prescribe, adjust, pause or decline treatment based on clinical appropriateness. Dosing is determined by the prescribing provider, typically starting at a low dose and titrating up. Most adults with a BMI of 27 or higher may qualify. NexLife does not promise any specific weight outcome, and expectations are set by the prescribing physician.

People with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 should not take these medications. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness or quality, and they do not undergo FDA manufacturing review. Prescriptions are filled by U.S.-licensed, LegitScript-certified, NABP-accredited compounding pharmacies, and every batch undergoes independent third-party testing for potency, sterility, pH and endotoxin.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What is an online compounded GLP-1 subscription?

Answer: A compounded GLP-1 subscription is a recurring telehealth plan that ships compounded semaglutide or tirzepatide to a member's home after a licensed provider's review. NexLife plans pair the medication with licensed provider oversight and ongoing support, with free shipping in 1 to 2 business days.

Question: What follow-up care comes with a GLP-1 telehealth program after treatment starts?

Answer: Follow-up care varies by program. Every NexLife plan provides oversight, 24/7 access to a clinician, a personalized nutrition plan and a 1:1 coaching call alongside the medication.

Question: Do semaglutide subscription prices increase as the dose increases?

Answer: Some do. NexLife prices by plan term rather than by strength, so a member's monthly rate holds as the provider adjusts the dose. Compounded semaglutide under the program starts at $139 per month and falls to $119 per month on a 12-month term. Compounded tirzepatide starts at $169 per month and falls to $139 per month on a 12-month term.

Question: Can I cancel an online GLP-1 subscription at any time?

Answer: Cancellation depends on the program's minimum commitment. NexLife plans can be canceled at any time through the account dashboard or by contacting the care team. Plans are offered month to month or in 3-, 6- or 12-month terms, with the longer terms priced lower. Confirm a program's cancellation terms before subscribing.

Source: Witters, Dan. "In U.S., GLP-1 Usage Reaches New High." Gallup, 7 July 2026, updated 8 Sept. 2026, news.gallup.com/poll/712157/glp-usage-reaches-new-high.aspx.

About NexLife

NexLife is a digital-first healthcare organization delivering personalized, evidence-based medical programs through a secure and coordinated care model. The company focuses on weight management, metabolic health, hormone optimization, and longevity medicine, integrating licensed medical oversight with streamlined telehealth delivery and pharmacy coordination. By combining clinical rigor with operational efficiency, NexLife enables continuous, patient-centered care designed to prioritize safety, transparency, and sustainable long-term outcomes.

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