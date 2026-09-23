Following National Advertising Division Inquiry, Guardian Voluntarily Modifies“40% Off” Savings And Strikethrough Pricing Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following an inquiry brought by BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division as part of its routine monitoring program, Syscend, Inc. d/b/a Guardian Bikes modified certain advertising claims and practices concerning its children's and adult bicycles, including savings claims, strikethrough pricing, limited-time sale language, and consecutive countdown timers.

New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an inquiry brought by BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division as part of its routine monitoring program, Syscend, Inc. d/b/a Guardian Bikes modified certain advertising claims and practices concerning its children's and adult bicycles, including savings claims, strikethrough pricing, limited-time sale language, and consecutive countdown timers.

Guardian manufactures bicycles marketed for adults and children. The National Advertising Division (NAD) reviewed“40% off” savings claims and limited-time sale language across social media, promotional emails, website product and checkout pages, and third-party search advertising.

Limited-Time Sale Advertising and Associated Claims

NAD considered whether advertising that paired“40% off” claims with limited-time sale language and a free-accessory offer conveyed an unsupported message that consumers would receive both a temporary 40% discount from Guardian's ordinary prices and free accessories.

During the inquiry, Guardian stated that it would modify its advertising to make clear that the savings reflect everyday competitor comparisons, clarify that limited-time accessory bundles are separate from comp-value savings, and ensure sale indicators clearly state what is included.

NAD will treat Guardian's modifications as recommendations accepted for compliance purposes. NAD further recommended that clarifying language appear in the main claim or in a clear and conspicuous, noncontradictory disclosure that is repeated where necessary.

Strike-Through Pricing Claims

NAD also reviewed Guardian's use of strikethrough pricing, including reference prices that did not clearly disclose that the comparison was based on comparable value rather than Guardian's own former price for the same product.

During the inquiry, Guardian stated that it would modify its advertising to provide conspicuous comparative-value disclosures. Additionally, Guardian stated that it worked with Google and Meta to remove or revise ads that displayed comparison pricing without the required disclosures and stated that it would monitor its advertising and remove comparison pricing that lacked the disclosures.

NAD will treat Guardian's modifications as accepted for compliance purposes. NAD further recommended that any qualifying language clearly identify the strikethrough price as the comparable value of competitors' bikes and appear in the main claim or in a clear and conspicuous disclosure that does not contradict the main claim and is repeated where necessary.

In its advertiser statement, Guardian Bikes states they“agreed to comply.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

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