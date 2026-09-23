Forge's Fierce Pharma Week Delivered A Powerhouse Event With Over 3,500 Pharmaceutical And Biotech Decision-Makers And Innovators, Representing A 21% Increase In Attendees Over 2025

Fierce Pharma Week 2027 Takes Place September 20-23 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fierce Pharma Week, the premier gathering for pharmaceutical industry leaders, produced by Forge's Fierce Pharma, delivered a powerhouse event bringing over 3,500 executives, innovators and strategic decision-makers to explore the future of pharma. Fierce Pharma Week took place September 14-17 in Philadelphia, PA.

The event offered tailored content tracks and community zones dedicated to the Pharma Marketing, PR & Communications, Commercialization and Medical Affairs communities, enabling attendees to learn, network and engage across disciplines.

The Conference Program tackled the most critical issues in cross-functional communication, go-to-market strategy, commercialization and customer engagement. With more than 200 sessions across 14 content tracks, Fierce Pharma Week featured keynotes, panels, sessions and case studies with thought leaders from across the life sciences ecosystem. This year, three new tracks were introduced to help biopharma leaders tackle the challenges associated with Sales Enablement, Market Access, and Data Analytics and Commercial Intelligence.

With a strong focus on storytelling, Fierce Pharma Week brought together a star-studded lineup of personalities to deliver powerful stories of resilience and healing including:



Damon Wayans, Emmy-Nominated Writer, Actor, Comedian, Producer, Star of In Living Color, My Wife and Kids and Poppa's House

Tamsen Fadal, New York Times bestselling author, filmmaker, podcast host of The Tamsen Show and leading women's health advocate Maria Menounos, Emmy Award-winning journalist, television host, NY Times bestselling author, actress and entrepreneur with a diverse career in the entertainment industry



Additionally, more than 475 industry thought leaders from AbbVie, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, Avidity Biosciences, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, BMS, CSL Behring, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Merz Therapeutics North America, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Regeneron, Sanofi, Sun Pharma USA, Teva and more presented at the conference.

Highlights of Fierce Pharma Week



The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards honored the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies. The awards program celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference and meeting global health challenges. In conjunction, the 4th Annual CINEHEALTH International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival took place. View the winners here.

The Exhibit Hall buzzed with over 125 partners where attendees explored innovative solutions.

The Spotlight Stage offered deep dives into specific topics, product demonstrations and introductions to new services. Attendees participated in over two dozen experiential activations including a Headshot Lounge, a Puppy Park, Aura Readings, a Golf Simulator, an Espresso Bar, a Mocktail Experience and more.

“Uniting industry leaders from marketing, commercialization, medical affairs and communications creates unique opportunities for our attendees and sponsors across different job functions to break down silos and find a unified voice. This has led to 41% growth among our biopharma attendees,” said Jennifer Woods, VP/Market Leader, Fierce Life Sciences/Healthcare Events.“We are really excited to replicate our success at Fierce Pharma Week with an expanded footprint. Our Fierce Pharma Engage event, which takes place on the West Coast in Spring 2027 will for the first time add programming for commercialization, market research and competitive intelligence, in addition to our marketing and medical affairs sessions. Additionally, we recently launched the inaugural Fierce Pharma Week Europe in Basel, Switzerland in June 2027, which will allow Fierce Pharma to extend our live event footprint to our European audience.”

Industry professionals that were not able to attend Fierce Pharma Week in-person, can attend Fierce Pharma Virtual Week and catch up on the highlights from selected sessions, September 29 - October 1, 2026. Click here to register for free.

Upcoming Fierce Pharma Events

Fierce JPM Week 2027: January 12-13 in San Francisco, CA

Fierce Pharma Engage 2027: March 30-April 1 in San Diego, CA

Fierce Pharma Week Europe 2027: June 28-30 in Basel, Switzerland

Fierce Pharma Week 2027: September 20-23 in Philadelphia, PA

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Angelique Alcover at ....

Stay connected via LinkedIn.

About Fierce Pharma

Fierce Pharma is the go-to destination for the news and trends shaping the industry. Our focus daily is on news about approved drugs and every aspect of pharma's operations as well as the people who move pharma forward. Our coverage also feeds longer-form content, podcasts and events. In staying on top of the news, our journalists have developed a loyal audience. Critically, we explain the news-often complicated technology or business maneuvers-and put it in context that brings it home for our readers and listeners in their work lives.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

Media Contacts

Meryl Franzman

Fierce Pharma Week

...

Jesse Case

Fierce Pharma Week

...