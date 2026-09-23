Mojave Raises $19 Million To Accelerate Shift To Humidity-First Climate Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New and Returning Investors Back Manufacturing Scale-Up as Commercial Buildings Move Beyond Incidental Humidity Control

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojave Energy Systems today announced $19 million in Series B funding to scale production of its ArctiDry platform, as commercial buildings in grocery, industrial, healthcare, hospitality, education, and other sectors move humidity control from an incidental byproduct of cooling to a deliberate priority.

The round was led by new investor Fairtree Elevant Ventures, with a significant investment from new investor River Bay Investments. Returning investors At One Ventures, Fifth Wall, Myriad Venture Partners, and Starshot Capital also participated, along with new investors Cleo Capital and MetaTrail. Mojave will use the funding to grow its sales organization, expand manufacturing capacity, and continue development of new products on the ArctiDry platform.

“We're thankful for the strong support from existing and new investors during this exciting phase of the business,” said Phil Farese, CEO of Mojave Energy Systems.“Demand for our products continues to increase because customers in grocery, industrial, hospitality, education, and other sectors are done treating humidity as a side effect of cooling. This funding lets us bring the Humidity-First Climate Systems that only Mojave's ArctiDry platform can offer to more buildings, faster.”

Mojave is focused on Humidity Performance: the intentional design, control, and continuous verification of humidity conditions a building needs to perform as intended. Its ArctiDry platform is built around that concept. The company's patented ArctiDry DX unit is a liquid desiccant air conditioner, often deployed as a Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS), that controls humidity and temperature independently. Its ArctiDry Hydro system pairs with a building's existing chilled-water plant to reach supply-air dew points as low as 25°F, colder than a conventional chilled-water system can reach on its own. Mojave customers report 30% to 60% lower energy use than standard HVAC systems, typically with payback under 18 months.

“We back ambitious teams harnessing breakthrough innovation to redefine the future,” said David Evans, managing director at Fairtree Elevant Ventures.“Mojave has turned years of engineering work on liquid desiccant technology into equipment that building facility teams are rapidly putting to use, unlocking energy savings, superior humidity performance, healthier buildings, and reduced building carbon footprints. Mojave has the team and the technology to transform this sector, and we are delighted to support them on executing this next stage.”

In 2026, Mojave launched ArctiDry Hydro, a hydronic liquid desiccant air-handling system designed for facilities that already operate chilled-water plants. The system uses conventional chilled-water temperatures to deliver supply-air dew points as low as 25°F, extends existing chiller capacity, and improves overall plant efficiency by up to 20%.

Installations of Mojave's ArctiDry are expanding across the U.S. as more commercial building owners adopt the platform. Mojave's growth reflects that shift.

“Mojave has the solution today's buildings need, and we're already putting our network to work for it,” said Tom Leonard, CEO of River Bay Investments.“We've been introducing Mojave to contacts across grocery, data centers, hospitality, and schools, because this is exactly where we want to help: growing sales and keeping new products coming.”

ArctiDry DX and ArctiDry Hydro are the first products built on Mojave's platform. The company is committed to developing new products to expand its line so that Humidity Performance can be applied across a wider range of buildings and climate systems.

About Mojave Energy Systems

Mojave Energy Systems is changing the nature of air conditioning by making humidity a deliberate priority, not a byproduct of cooling. Its Humidity-First Climate Systems, which are delivered through their ArctiDry platform, use patented liquid desiccant technology to control humidity and temperature independently, giving commercial buildings in grocery, healthcare, hospitality, education, industrial, and other sectors 30% to 60% lower energy use than standard HVAC, typically with payback under 18 months. Learn more at mojavehvac.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Christy Kemp...