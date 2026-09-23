Unlocking Next-Gen AI In Logistics: Nuvizz Takes The Stage At CSCMP EDGE 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rao to address advancements, innovations in logistics technology and future opportunities in AI related to supply chain operations

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz, a provider of transportation management solutions and last-mile delivery technology, today announced that CEO Guru Rao will present at CSCMP EDGE 2026, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals' annual conference, running October 4-7 in Nashville, Tennessee. Rao's session, "Supply Chain Technology...Where Is It Headed?", takes place Monday, October 5 from 11:15 to 11:35 a.m. in the Innovation Theater at Ryman Exhibit Hall A.

Rao has spent the past year arguing that logistics AI is nowhere near finished, even as companies rush to call their platforms "fully autonomous." His position: most deployments today are narrow, wrapped around specific workflows rather than the full chain of decisions that moves a shipment from origin to destination. Real autonomy, he argues, has to be earned through connected data, standardized processes, and open architecture.

At CSCMP EDGE, Rao will walk through the evolution of technology in logistics and where it is headed with AI in the mix and what it really means for the business applications logistics companies depend on, and more importantly how it is going to change the roles of people in business operations and IT. The talk builds on his recent thought leadership about the "agentic middle," a transition phase where AI systems can act across applications but still operate under human oversight, and what he calls the Autonomous Delivery Ecosystem: a future state where a shipment moves from order to final settlement without a person nudging every step.

The session adds to a broader set of public conversations Rao has had this year about where the industry actually stands on AI.

For more information about CSCMP EDGE 2026 and to learn more about nuVizz, visit

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From the first mile to the last mile-and everything in between – we're trailblazers in supply chain optimization and digitization. Infinitely flexible, the nuVizz SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings, and a better customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle. Our single-minded mission: simple, sustainable transportation solutions for every business on the planet. Go further, grow faster. For more information, visit nuvizz.com.

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"Most conversations about AI in logistics treat it like a finished product. It's not. It's a design phase, and the companies that treat it that way are the ones that will actually get value out of it,” said