Oysters Jubilee Adds Two-Tone Jubilee Bracelet Components For Vintage Rolex GMT-Master References

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent manufacturer launches stainless-and-18K-gold Jubilee bracelets, extra links and hollow end links in reference 62523H, alongside a redesigned Oyster 380B hollow end link for Tudor

Hollywood, FLORIDA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oysters Jubilee, an independent manufacturer of new premium aftermarket watch bracelet components, today announced an expansion of its Rolex Jubilee bracelet range. The company now precision machines two-tone Jubilee components in stainless steel with 18K gold, extending coverage to vintage two-tone GMT-Master and GMT-Master II references.







two-tone Jubilee Bracelet

The expansion marks the first time Oysters Jubilee has manufactured gold-bearing Jubilee components. Every part in the new line is a new aftermarket component, precision machined to period-correct specifications and designed for dimensional compatibility with vintage Rolex references. Oysters Jubilee is an independent manufacturer and is not affiliated with Rolex, S.A. or Rolex USA.

Two-Tone Jubilee Coverage by Component Type

Oysters Jubilee manufactures three distinct Jubilee component types, and the new range applies to each of them. The distinction matters to owners specifying a restoration, because the parts perform separate functions. All three are built to bracelet reference 62523H, covering case references 1675/3, 16753 and 16713 at 20mm lug width.

Two-tone Jubilee bracelets, reference 62523H (stainless steel with 18K gold):



GMT-Master GMT-Master II

Two-tone Jubilee extra links for 62523H (stainless steel with 18K gold):



GMT-Master GMT-Master II

Two-tone Jubilee hollow end links, reference 402B (stainless steel with 18K gold):



GMT-Master GMT-Master II

Extra links are the sizing links that sit within the bracelet body and set overall length on the wrist, and the two-tone Jubilee extra link are manufactured to match the 62523H finish. End links are the connecting components that bridge the bracelet to the watch case between the lugs. They are different parts serving different functions, and Oysters Jubilee manufactures them as separate line items so an owner can address fit and sizing independently. All end links Oysters Jubilee manufactures are hollow end links.

Browse the two-tone Jubilee bracelet range

Why Gold-Bearing Jubilee Components Are Hard to Find

The five-link Jubilee bracelet has been associated with the Datejust since the 1940s and later appeared across the GMT-Master and other professional references. Two-tone and gold configurations were produced in far smaller quantities than their stainless counterparts, and the surviving supply of period-correct gold-bearing components has thinned considerably.

Owners of two-tone and gold vintage references have historically faced a narrow set of options: a service-gated replacement that may not match the specification of the production run their watch belongs to, or the secondary market, where availability is unpredictable and condition varies from unit to unit. Neither path reliably delivers a specific component for a specific reference on demand.

"Owners of two-tone and gold references have been the least well served part of the vintage market, and it is not because demand is low," said Adrian Franco, Owner of Oysters Jubilee. "It is because the parts are hard to make correctly. We manufacture these components new, to period-correct dimensions, so an owner can order the exact extra link or hollow end link a reference needs rather than hunting for it."

Because Oysters Jubilee manufactures rather than resells, coverage is defined by tooling rather than by inventory availability. The company produces each component to match documented dimensional specifications for the reference it serves.

Redesigned Oyster 380B Hollow End Links

Alongside the Jubilee expansion, Oysters Jubilee has launched a redesigned Oyster 380B hollow end link, manufactured for Tudor Submariner references 94110, 76100, 79090 and 79190, across the 9315, 93150 and 78500 Oyster bracelets, at a 20mm lug width. Each pairing is listed in the Tudor bracelet and end link compatibility char.

The 380B redesign was driven by dimensional precision. End link fit is the single most visible failure point in a bracelet fitment: an end link that is fractionally undersized leaves a gap at the lug, and one that is fractionally oversized will not seat. Oysters Jubilee re-cut the 380B against documented dimensional references.

"End link fit is where a bracelet either looks right on the watch or it does not, and the tolerance you are working inside is very small," said Adrian Franco. "That is where we put the engineering time."

Oysters Jubilee applies the same standard to Tudor components that it applies to Rolex components. The 380B is a new aftermarket hollow end link, precision machined to period-correct specifications, and manufactured for dimensional compatibility only.

The 380B joins a hollow end link range that already covers a broad set of Rolex end links across both Jubilee and Oyster bracelet families, including the Jubilee 55, 402B, 502B, 502T, 550, 555 and 555B references and the Oyster 71, 271, 280, 380, 501B, 503, 503B, 558B, 571, 580 and 585 references.

View the full Jubilee end links range

Hollow End Links and Production Period Accuracy

Hollow end link construction was standard across the production periods Oysters Jubilee covers, and it is the only end link construction the company manufactures. Solid end links belong to newer production periods that fall outside the Oysters Jubilee product range; they appear in the company's reference material as an identification aid for owners determining which period their watch belongs to, not as a product.

For owners working out which bracelet and end link combination a given reference takes, Oysters Jubilee publishes reference charts covering more than forty Rolex models spanning the 1950s through 2012, with a parallel chart for Tudor references.

Check the Rolex bracelet and end link compatibility chart

Availability

The two-tone Jubilee components and the redesigned Oyster 380B hollow end links are available now at oystersjubilee.com, shipping internationally. Oysters Jubilee will also introduce two-tone Oyster bracelets in the coming weeks.

About Oysters Jubilee

Oysters Jubilee is an independent manufacturer of new premium aftermarket bracelets, extra links and hollow end links compatible with vintage Rolex and Tudor watches. The company precision machines each component to period-correct specifications, matching documented dimensional references for the production period a given watch belongs to. Oysters Jubilee manufactures directly and publishes compatibility reference charts covering Rolex and Tudor bracelet and end link configurations.

Press Inquiries

A.R. Pena

info [at] oystersjubilee.com



Oysters Jubilee, 8570 Stirling Road, Suite 102, Hollywood Florida 33024, United States