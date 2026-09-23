The Stockman, Auberge Collection Secures Nearly $500 Million Financing From Goldentree Asset Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major financing follows recent groundbreaking and more than 25% of residences under contract









STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stockman Development LLC, led by Marquee Development, has secured $482.5 million in financing from GoldenTree Asset Management, a global, employee-owned asset management firm with approximately $70 billion in assets under management, to advance The Stockman, Auberge Collection, which recently broke ground at the base of Steamboat Resort.

The financing comes amid significant early residential demand for the project, with more than 25 percent of residences under contract since sales launched earlier this summer. Among those sales are four of the project's signature rooftop Barn residences, including a $19 million residence that is the highest-priced home to go under contract in Steamboat in 2026.

“Steamboat stood out to us because of its long-term vision and the thoughtful way the community has approached growth,” said Eric Nordness, Managing Principal of Marquee Development.“The strength of the residential market reinforces our conviction in the destination, and this financing gives us the capital to bring The Stockman forward with a partner that shares our confidence in the project and its long-term potential.”

The combination of institutional capital and residential sales momentum underscores the strength of The Stockman's positioning in the market. The project will introduce 95 ski-in, ski-out private residences and a 59-room Auberge Collection hotel, pairing direct mountain access with Auberge's signature hospitality and service. Amenities will include culinary venues, slopeside après, a full-service Wellbeing by Auberge spa and pool, ski valet and year-round programming, creating a new luxury hospitality and residential offering in Steamboat.

For Marquee Development, The Stockman marks the firm's expansion into the mountain sector. The Chicago-based developer is known for creating mixed-use destinations anchored by sports and entertainment, whose portfolio of projects include Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field, Current Landing adjacent to CPKC Stadium in Kansas City and North Loop Green near Target Field among others.

The $482.5 million loan represents another major investment in Steamboat at a time when more than $1 billion in projects is underway or planned across the destination. Steamboat Resort recently completed its $220 million Full Steam Ahead initiative, which added 650 acres of terrain, reimagined the base area and introduced the Wild Blue Gondola, making Steamboat the second-largest ski resort in Colorado. Long recognized for its renowned ski school and family-friendly appeal, that momentum is also extending to the destination's connectivity with Yampa Valley Regional Airport recently breaking ground on an approximately $82 million terminal expansion, the largest capital project in the airport's history. New hospitality and residential development is further accelerating Steamboat's evolution as a luxury mountain destination while maintaining the Western character and outdoor lifestyle that have long distinguished the community.

Set to rise nine stories at 1965 Ski Time Square Drive, The Stockman will offer the only luxury branded ski-in, ski-out residences in Steamboat Springs. The hotel and residences are slated to open simultaneously in 2030.

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About The Stockman, Auberge Collection

The Stockman, Auberge Collection, is a mountain escape in Colorado's Steamboat Springs set to open in 2030. Offering true ski-in, ski-out access to the destination's legendary Champagne Powder® snow, this alpine getaway brings together winter adventures and spirited après experience, while the warmer months invite exhilarating outdoor pursuits. Designed by OZ Architecture with interiors by Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects, the property boasts 59 guest rooms and suites alongside 95 private residences, three unique culinary concepts and a full-service spa with immersive thermal bathing rituals. The Stockman is a vibrant all-season retreat celebrating the rich heritage of the American West and the very best of mountain living. For more information: auberge.com/the-stockman

Connect with The Stockman on Instagram @StockmanResidences

About Marquee Development

Marquee Development is a full-service real estate development and investment firm that specializes in building and operating entertainment districts adjacent to sports and cultural venues. Their expertise spans all phases of development, operations, hospitality, and ongoing event programming supported by marketing and media. Born of sports team ownership, Marquee is known for thinking like owners and creating as operators. Their destinations and guest experiences drive long-term value creation-inspiring neighbors and visitors to return again and again, year-round. Discover more at .

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, safaris, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 39 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, safaris, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge

About GoldenTree Asset Management

GoldenTree is an employee-owned, global asset management firm that specializes in opportunities across the credit universe in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, private credit, distressed debt, structured credit, emerging markets, real estate, private equity and credit-themed equities. GoldenTree was founded in 2000 by Steven Tananbaum and is one of the largest independent, global credit asset managers. GoldenTree manages over $71 billion for institutional investors, including leading public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. GoldenTree has over 320 employees, with offices in New York, West Palm Beach, Charlotte, Newport Beach, Dallas, London, Dublin, Munich, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Dubai.

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