LED ZAP Releases“Stone Mountain,” A New 12-Track Hard Rock Album Co-Produced By Ron Wright And Ron Nevison

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Carmel, California-based rock project delivers a guitar-forward album rooted in hard rock, classic rock, and blues influences.









Guitarist and songwriter Ron Wright leads rock project LED ZAP on Stone Mountain.

CARMEL, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Led Zap has released Stone Mountain, a new 12-track hard rock album co-produced by guitarist and songwriter Ron Wright and producer Ron Nevison.

Listen to the full album on all major services:



Watch the official“Stone Mountain” music video:



Watch the full 12-song official video playlist:



Based in Carmel, California, Led Zap builds guitar-forward rock rooted in hard rock, classic rock, and blues. Stone Mountain brings together original songs by Wright with album performances from a group of musicians, including guitar, bass, drums, vocals, and keyboards.

The album opens with its title track,“Stone Mountain,” and continues with“Star Baby,”“Fast Woman's Lovin',”“Digital Highway,”“Pilgrim And The Preacher,”“Shadows Of Friends,”“Grand National Poobah,”“Cloud Jumper,”“Baked Beans,”“Lost Lovers,”“Russian Roulette,” and“Gun Smoke.”

The release gives listeners two straightforward ways to experience the album: stream the complete record through the all-services album link or watch the official videos in album order through Led Zap's YouTube playlist. The title-track video also provides a path to the full playlist and Led Zap channel.

Stone Mountain is available now through Big Electric Tec LLC, giving listeners an opportunity to explore Led Zap's latest collection of original rock music and the project's current musical direction.

With Wright at the center of the project, Led Zap continues to develop its guitar-driven sound while drawing on classic rock and blues influences. The album combines original songwriting with collaborative musicianship across its 12 tracks.

About Led Zap

Led Zap is a hard rock project from Carmel, California, led by guitarist and songwriter Ron Wright. The project combines melodic, guitar-driven rock with classic-rock and blues influences. Stone Mountain is Led Zap's current 12-song album, co-produced by Ron Wright and Ron Nevison.

Media Contact:

Ron Wright

Led Zap / Big Electric Tec LLC

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: