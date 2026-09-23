Joint Commission President And CEO Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, Phd, To Retire, James I. Merlino, MD Appointed As Successor, Effective January 1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a distinguished career dedicated to supporting healthcare quality and safe patient care, Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Joint Commission, today announced his plans to retire from his role December 31, 2026. Dr. Perlin has served as Joint Commission's seventh president and CEO in the organization's 75-year history. Joint Commission's Board of Commissioners has announced the appointment of Dr. James I. Merlino, currently serving as Joint Commission's chief operating officer, to the role of president and CEO, effective January 1, 2027.

“Jon's legacy is one of service, trust, and commitment,” said Michael Suk, MD, chairman of Joint Commission Board of Commissioners.“His absolute dedication to supporting the noble work of our nation's healthcare systems in elevating safety and quality – from the smallest rural hospital to the largest, most complex urban health system – is his life's work. It's been inspiring to see the impact he has made through his leadership of Joint Commission.”

Dr. Perlin's tenure has seen the most extensive transformation of accreditation since Medicare was established in 1965. Accomplishments include burden reduction, elimination of obsolete standards, and a focus on data-driven performance support and evaluation. Internationally, Dr. Perlin introduced the Patient Safety Pathways Program to help 30 low and middle-income countries address prevalent safety issues. The leadership team he has assembled is notable for deep clinical and operational experience.

“It's been an extraordinary privilege to serve the mission of advancing healthcare safety as organizations are navigating what is undeniably the most complex, formidable landscape in history,” said Dr. Perlin.“I've dedicated my life to improving quality and safety for patients, and it's been my absolute honor to work alongside so many who share the same mission. Jim Merlino holds the same commitment, the same passion for our mission and for supporting the best possible care for patients - which is why he is the perfect choice to take the lead of this exceptional organization. Jim leads with a sharp focus on operating efficiency, improvement, and innovation, combined with empathy and dedication to colleagues both in Joint Commission and across healthcare.”

The Board has asked Dr. Perlin to serve as a strategic advisor and hold the title of president emeritus, effective January 1, 2027. In that capacity, he will support a smooth transition and continuing high level domestic and international relationships.

Dr. Merlino Elevated to CEO

Dr. Merlino is an internationally recognized, mission-driven, visionary leader who brings three decades of executive healthcare experience and a proven track record of driving large-scale institutional transformation across global healthcare enterprises. Impacted by his personal experiences, he has a deeply patient-centered approach that balances the fundamental mission of healthcare, including the delivery of safe, high-quality care for people, with a keen focus on business outcomes.

Prior to Joint Commission, Dr. Merlino held roles at Cleveland Clinic, most recently as chief clinical transformation officer, where he was responsible for building and managing a high performing team, defining enterprise safety, quality, patient experience and strategy, and shepherding business development. In his previous role as chief experience officer, Dr. Merlino led the transformation of Cleveland Clinic's culture and pioneered the emergence of patient experience as part of the Clinic's global brand.

Dr. Merlino also previously served as chief transformation officer of Press Ganey where he developed the organization's consulting services division and later evolved that offering to include advisory services as a broader, more holistic transformational support model. While at Press Ganey, Dr. Merlino also pioneered an integrated framework for safety, quality and patient experience governance, and led strategy sessions with top healthcare organizations across the United States.

“The Board chose Jim because of his focus on the patient and his international reputation. He has a proven operational track record, and an ability to identify opportunities and quickly build and innovate. Jim also possesses an international lens and perspective in terms of growing our ability to support healthcare organizations across the world,” said Eric Langshur, vice-chairman of Joint Commission's Board of Commissioners.“The Board believes in Joint Commission's strategy and is confident this positive trajectory will only accelerate under Jim, who brings the leadership capabilities and business acumen we need to further advance the organization's transformation. He has the qualities and experience to navigate an increasingly challenging healthcare environment.”

“Jon is a long-time colleague and friend. He has charted a course for Joint Commission that has revolutionized the way we look at safety and quality in our healthcare systems,” said Dr. Merlino.“I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to meaningfully carry forward that plan, while simultaneously advancing the next chapter of innovation and strategic improvement for Joint Commission and the healthcare organizations with whom we work. We are at a critical moment in healthcare. Healthcare quality and patient safety have never been more important. Safe, high-quality, patient-centered care should not be a burden. It is our responsibility. I am optimistic for the future and look forward to working with our healthcare organizations around the world to ensure that vision is realized.”

Dr. Perlin's Legacy

During his tenure at Joint Commission, Dr. Perlin modernized the enterprise through innovation, shifting accreditation from gap identification to best‐practice enablement, and leading with an unwavering commitment to burden reduction for an over‐taxed healthcare system.

Under Dr. Perlin's stewardship, Joint Commission reestablished its reputation as a guide, enabling improvement, rather than just a guard, affirming compliance. He redirected the organization's emphasis from identifying missteps and risks to cultivating a learning community and strengthening best‐practices. Over the five years of his leadership, Joint Commission fundamentally evolved its relationship with healthcare organizations, from overseer to trusted partner.

Together with Dr. Merlino, Dr. Perlin built the strategy and recast the entire Joint Commission leadership team. The two leaders personally selected a team of clinical and operational experts, chosen for their expertise and frontline credibility, and aligned on a shared vision to modernize accreditation and accelerate impact on quality and safety.

Prior to Joint Commission, Dr. Perlin served as president, clinical operations and chief medical officer for HCA Healthcare where he led teams of clinicians, data scientists and researchers, achieving national recognition for their work in reducing maternal mortality, increasing sepsis survival, and development of private-academic partnerships for improving infection prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Before HCA, Dr. Perlin was Under Secretary for Health in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

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CONTACT: Laura Ryan Joint Commission 914-400-4054...