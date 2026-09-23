One In Three U.S. Adults Delay, Stretch, Or Don't Fill Prescriptions When Costs Are Unclear, According To New Model N Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey highlights significant prescription price uncertainty and limited awareness of stakeholders that shape coverage and medication access

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than one in three U.S. adults (35%) say that not knowing what a prescription would cost has led them to delay picking it up, leave the pharmacy without the medication, or stretch their medication by skipping or reducing doses to make it last longer. The data comes from new research by Model N, a leading end-to-end commercialization, revenue optimization, and compliance platform for life sciences companies.

The company's August 2026 consumer survey on prescription drug costs found that 46% of respondents do not consistently know what a prescription will cost before they reach the pharmacy. Overall, 58% have taken at least one cost-containment action because of price uncertainty. The findings also show that most patients have limited visibility into the coverage and pricing decisions that ultimately determine what they pay for medications.

Three significant themes emerged from this survey.

Prescription price uncertainty is changing medication decisions

Nearly half of respondents (46%) said expected prescription costs influenced a treatment decision. Outcomes included:



Choosing a lower-cost medication

Not starting a drug treatment

Asking about other treatment options Asking about ways to lower the cost

Patients are becoming more active prescription price shoppers

The survey found 72% of respondents have used at least one method to check prescription prices.



35% called or asked a local pharmacy

25% searched a price-comparison site or app 24% checked with an insurance company

Two in five respondents (40%) said they're more likely to check prescription prices before pickup than they were a year ago. At the same time, awareness of manufacturer programs designed to help patients afford or stay on their medication, such as co-pay assistance, remains low. About 65% of respondents have not looked into these offerings, and 39% did not even know they exist. Only 19% said they have used one.

Manufacturers may also offer direct-to-consumer options that give patients another way to access medication outside the traditional insurance route.

“These findings reinforce the need to understand the patient experience,” said Bret Connor, CEO of Model N.“When patients don't know how much a medication will cost, they are forced to make healthcare decisions without critical information. Understanding where price uncertainty occurs and whether patients are aware of available support programs can help pharmaceutical manufacturers reduce barriers to access and reach more patients.”

For manufacturers, that awareness gap creates an opportunity to make other access options and programs that help with medication costs easier for patients to find.

Coverage and pricing dynamics remain unclear to many patients

When asked which factors have the biggest impact on what they pay for a prescription, 62% of respondents selected health insurance coverage, including copays or deductibles.

Many of the behind-the-scenes factors that influence prescription costs and patient access remain poorly understood. Only 18% selected intermediaries that work with insurers and pharmacies as having an impact on prescription costs. The survey also showed most people know very little about these entities; 76% had either never heard of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) or had heard of them but did not know what they do.

PBMs are one of several factors that influence prescription drug coverage and pricing. Model N's 2026 State of Revenue Report found that 99% of life sciences leaders say gross-to-net has become more complex. PBMs were the most commonly cited contributor to that complexity, selected by 61% of respondents.

Patients often see the effects of coverage decisions through the formulary, the health plan's list of covered medications that can affect patient access and out-of-pocket costs. Through their role in managing pharmacy benefits, PBMs influence coverage decisions, including formulary placement. When formulary details are inaccurate or outdated, this can create confusion for patients and challenges for providers and pharmacies.

“Coverage and pricing decisions can change frequently, and patients expect accurate information when they arrive at the pharmacy,” said Jesse Mendelsohn, Senior Vice President at Model N.“Keeping pace with formulary changes helps ensure patients, providers, and manufacturers can make informed decisions as coverage policies evolve.”

For manufacturers, the stakes are high when affordability or coverage issues prevent a patient from filling a prescribed therapy or lead to a different treatment choice. That makes it important to negotiate favorable formulary positions and ensure rebates tied to those agreements are administered accurately. Model N's Payer, Validata, and Formulary Compliance solutions are purpose-built to support those efforts.

Survey methodology

Dynata conducted the survey in August 2026. The results included 1,000 online responses from adults aged 25+ across the United States.

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About Model N

For more than 25 years, Model N has been the leader in end-to-end commercialization, revenue optimization, and compliance for pharmaceutical and medtech innovators. Our intelligent platform, purpose-built solutions, and advanced analytics and AI automation are trusted by more than 110 of the world's leading companies. For more information, visit modeln.com.

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