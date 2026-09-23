Kirby Mcinerney LLP Alerts Investors Who Acquired Innventure, Inc. INV Securities Between November 17, 2025 And August 13, 2026 Of Pending Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Innventure, Inc. (“Innventure” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: INV) investors of thedeadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Investors are encouraged to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of November 17, 2025 through August 13, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges alleges that Innventure made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) an alleged transformative deal between Innventure's subsidiary Accelsius Holdings LLC (“Accelsius”), which develops liquid cooling solutions for data centers, and DarkNX was unlikely to come to fruition as no evidence of DarkNX constructing or facilitating a large-scale AI data center existed; and (ii) as a result, the Company's stated revenue and cash flow targets for Accelsius in 2026 were overstated.

On May 28, 2026, Morpheus Research published a report entitled“Innventure: The Latest Iteration Of A Decades-Long Grift Propped Up By A Fake 300MW Data Center Deal,” alleging that Innventure's DarkNX venture to build an AI data center campus in Ontario, Canada was a fabrication. The report stated that there was“zero evidence this project exists or that DarkNX has the team or funding to even contemplate such a project,” and that“[a]ccording to a former Innventure executive, management was using 'false information' and revenue projections that were 'pure fiction' to solicit investments into Accelsius.” On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $0.54, or 8.42%, to close at $5.87 per share on May 28, 2026.

On August 13, 2026, Innventure reported its second quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing a net loss of $34.9 million, compared to $27.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.6 million, compared to $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2026. The Company also stated,“We are suspending our previously communicated expectations regarding Accelsius' 2026 revenue and cash flow targets and shifting our focus.” That same day, Innventure filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC, disclosing that“the deployment site identified in the DarkNX purchase order is no longer available. Accelsius has removed the DarkNX project from its internal bookings.” On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $1.98, or 55%, to close at $1.62 per share on August 14, 2026.

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What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Innventure securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

What is the Lead Plaintiff Deadline?

Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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