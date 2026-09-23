Port Edwards School District Chooses Edustaff To Build Reliable Substitute Coverage For Its Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORT EDWARDS, Wis., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Port Edwards School District has selected Edustaff as its substitute staffing partner, bringing additional recruiting and workforce support to a district where strong relationships and a small-school experience are central to daily learning.

In a smaller district, every employee plays a visible role and every absence can be felt quickly. Port Edwards serves students in a three-school PK-12 system, making dependable substitute coverage especially important for preserving familiar routines, keeping courses and services moving, and supporting staff who often wear multiple hats.

The district serves roughly 435 students in Wood County. Its scale creates opportunities for personal connections between students, families, and educators, while also making workforce flexibility important. Edustaff's staffing model will give Port Edwards another tool for attracting substitute candidates and maintaining coverage across elementary, middle, and high school settings.

“Port Edwards offers the kind of school experience where people know one another and every person on the team can make a noticeable difference. We want the substitute program to strengthen that advantage. That means finding dependable people, preparing them well, and making sure they feel supported enough to come back and become familiar faces in the district.”

- Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

Edustaff will support applicant outreach, hiring and onboarding processes, and ongoing substitute communication. District leaders will retain the local relationships and school knowledge that make Port Edwards distinctive, while Edustaff adds the systems and staffing infrastructure needed to help cover day-to-day absences consistently.

About Port Edwards School District

Port Edwards School District is a PK-12 public school district in Wood County, Wisconsin. The district operates three schools and serves approximately 435 students, offering a small-school environment with close connections among students, families, staff, and the community. Learn more at .

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit .

Contact Information

Edustaff Public Relations

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(877) 974-6338

