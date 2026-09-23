Predictit Removes Withdrawal Fees And Introduces Simplified Fee Structure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New pricing includes free ACH deposits, free withdrawals, one fee-free credit card deposit, and fees only when traders profit.

Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PredictIt announced a simplified fee structure that eliminates its 5% withdrawal fee, making it easier for traders to participate.

Traders can now withdraw funds by ACH or check without paying a withdrawal fee. PredictIt is also offering one fee-free credit card deposit per user, up to $1,000. Under the updated pricing model, traders pay fees only when they earn a profit. The changes are designed to make PredictIt's pricing more transparent while lowering the overall cost of participation for new and existing users.

"Prediction markets work best when participation is accessible," said John Aristotle Phillips, Co-founder of PredictIt. "Being the people's prediction market means lowering the barriers to participation. With free withdrawals, one free credit card deposit, and fees only when traders profit, we're making it easier for anyone to put their knowledge to the test."

Under the new schedule:

Withdrawal fee eliminated

Free ACH deposits

One fee-free credit card deposit per user, up to $1,000

10% fee only on profits from winning trades.

Since 2014, PredictIt has built a reputation as a trusted source of real-time political expectations for journalists, researchers, and engaged citizens. By reducing friction around funding and withdrawing accounts, the platform aims to make political forecasting more accessible while maintaining a simple, transparent pricing structure.

About PredictIt

PredictIt is a U.S.-based political prediction platform where users trade on expectations about politics, policy decisions, and real-world events. Since 2014, PredictIt has served journalists, researchers, and the public as a real-time barometer of political expectations, with more than $1 billion traded across its markets. Operated by the non-profit Prediction Market Research Consortium, PredictIt offers a transparent, research-driven marketplace for forecasting political outcomes.

Learn more about PredictIt's updated fee schedule and how to start trading at