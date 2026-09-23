Liferay Announces General Availability Of Liferay Content Marketing Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering gives marketing teams everything they need to plan, coordinate, launch, and measure campaigns

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), today announced the general availability of Liferay Content Marketing Platform (CMP), a new offering that gives marketing teams a unified place to plan campaign content, coordinate work, manage content from brief to launch, and measure performance.

Marketing teams building and launching campaigns typically have to manage a myriad of different tools. Content begins in the CMS of one vendor before moving to the campaign management tool of another via a connection layer that has to be configured and maintained.

This complexity means campaign context gets lost in the shuffle. The brief, the audience, the approval status, none of that reliably crosses from one system to the other, and duplicate permissioning systems and data that has to sync between platforms make the problem worse. Liferay CMP solves this by delivering a cohesive platform from day one, so marketing teams get a complete content marketing foundation without having to juggle different tools.

One Platform, Not Two Different Systems

Because Liferay CMP runs natively on Liferay CMS, they share the same data model, permissions, and publishing infrastructure, with no connection to configure or maintain. Content created in Liferay CMS is immediately available in campaigns, and campaign tasks link directly to content assets, so approval status and campaign context carry through automatically as content moves from brief to publication. Digital asset management capabilities are built into Liferay CMS at no extra cost, so brand assets are accessible within the campaign workflow without a separate vendor or integration to manage.

Plan Campaigns Against Audience Coverage, Before Launch

Campaign managers can leverage a Content Population Matrix to map content assets against target audiences and funnel stages, surfacing coverage gaps before the campaign content gets published. Audience definitions set during the planning stage carry through the rest of the campaign, giving marketing teams a consistent frame of reference from planning to publication.

Seamlessly Coordinate Campaigns

Campaign managers assign tasks with owners, deadlines, and statuses tracked in calendar or Kanban views, and feedback threads convert directly into trackable tasks. Configurable approval workflows run against campaign content in Liferay CMP, giving marketing leaders visibility into campaign progress without manual check-ins.

“Organizations building a content marketing operation have had to choose between assembling different tools from separate vendors, or coordinating campaigns in a general-purpose project management tool that wasn't built for marketing,” said Julia Molano, Director of Product Management at Liferay.“With Liferay CMP, marketing teams get a CMS and a content marketing platform that already work as one, so they can plan, coordinate, and publish content without needing to build or maintain a connection layer.”

Availability

Liferay Content Marketing Platform is now generally available as an add-on to Liferay CMS, with a 90-day free trial that includes full access. Please visit to learn more.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

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