Fall In Love With Donkeys: The Sassy Ass Invites Guests To A Fall Morning Of Donkeys, Donuts, And Dahlias

Donkey's sneaking a sip of a Sassy Soda

Donkey helping set up flower arrangement station

Donkeys hanging out at The Little Bean

The Sassy Ass kicks off fall in Loudoun County with mini-donkey snuggles, fresh local donuts, seasonal Sassy Sodas, and DIY dahlia bouquets on October 11th.

- Carolyn CutshallLOUDOUN COUNTY, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Sassy Ass is kicking off the season with its signature autumn event,“Donkeys, Donuts, and Dahlias,” on Sunday, October 11, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. in Hillsboro, Virginia. Guests are invited to trade their usual Sunday routine for a little countryside magic: adorable mini donkeys, fresh local donuts, seasonal sassy sodas, and armfuls of vibrant dahlias. Whether you come for the long-eared charm, the sugary treats, or the chance to design your own fall bouquet, this morning promises plenty of smiles, snuggles, and farm-fresh fun.Event Highlights:Meet the Herd - Get up close and personal with The Sassy Ass's resident donkeys. Learn about their unique personalities, snap a few photos, and give them the attention they so confidently believe they deserve.Drinks, Donuts, and a Little Sass - Enjoy fresh, local donuts paired with a seasonal Sassy Soda from The Little Bean. Because every bouquet-building adventure is better with a donut in hand.Dahlia Magic - Create a colorful, custom dahlia bouquet with blooms from Short Hill Springs. Choose your favorites, arrange them your way, and take home a little piece of Loudoun County's autumn beauty.“We wanted to create an event that captures pure fall joy,” said Carolyn Cutshall the owner of Short Hill Springs.“There's nothing quite like holding a fresh donut in one hand, a stunning bouquet of dahlias in the other, and scratching a friendly donkey behind the ears. It's lighthearted, fun, and celebrates the best of Loudoun's farming community.”Event DetailsWhat: Donkeys, Donuts, and Dahlias at The Sassy AssWhere: The Sassy Ass, Hillsboro, VirginiaWhen: Sunday, October 11, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m.Admission: $60 per personFor additional event details, parking information, and farm updates, visit or follow @TheSassyAss on social media.About the CollaboratorsThe Sassy Ass is located in the heart of Virginia's horse and wine country and offers unique equine experiences, including donkey encounters, customizable farm celebrations, and curated seasonal events that connect people with animals.Short Hill Springs is a Hillsboro-based flower farm specializing in native cut flowers, photography sessions in its wildflower meadow, and micro-wedding ceremonies.The Little Bean Food Truck serves public and private events with Cuban-inspired cuisine and a touch of Southern sass. Rooted in Southern hospitality and a commitment to fresh, local ingredients, The Little Bean creates personalized, stress-free event experiences with food that truly makes the soul happy.

Rebecca Sipes

The Sassy Ass

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Fall in Love with Donkeys: The Sassy Ass Invites Guests to a Fall Morning of Donkeys, Donuts, and Dahlias News Provided By The Sassy Ass September 23, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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