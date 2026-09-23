The Melting Pot Named A 'Top 10 Must Dine' Award Winner By Consumer Ratings Institute

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Warm cheese fondue, rich chocolate, and an evening made for sharing give Madison diners a reason to plan their next night out.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Melting Pot in Madison has been named a winner of the“Top 10 Must Dine Award Madison” by the Consumer Ratings Institute, giving local diners a new reason to put the Odana Road fondue restaurant on their must-try list.

The Melting Pot experience begins with warm cheese fondue, blended and seasoned tableside, with artisan breads, fresh fruit, and seasonal vegetables ready to dip. After a crisp salad, guests gather around the fondue pot for steak, chicken, or seafood, cooking each bite just the way they like it. The finale is rich, melted chocolate fondue-a dessert made for dipping, sharing, and deciding there's room for just one more bite.

“When someone says, 'You have to try this place,' they're usually remembering more than what they ordered,” said Rob Arias, Franchise Owner and Operator of The Melting Pot in Madison.“They're remembering who they were with, how they were treated, and what made the night special. That's what we want our guests to share with their friends, and it's why this 'Must Dine' recognition means so much to our team.”

Located near West Towne Mall, the restaurant welcomes guests into cozy booths for date nights, birthdays, anniversaries, and family dinners. The interactive fondue experience makes dinner part of the night's entertainment, with each course bringing something new to dip, taste, and enjoy together.

Guests can customize their multi-course experience, with gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options and a kids' menu available.

The Consumer Ratings Institute presents the Top 10 Must Dine Award Madison through its business recognition program, which evaluates businesses using aggregated consumer-review data.

Guests can view the menu and reserve their next fondue night at meltingpot/madison-wi or call (608) 833-5676. The Melting Pot is located at 6816 Odana Road, Madison, Wisconsin, near West Towne Mall.

About The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot in Madison, Wisconsin, offers an interactive, multi-course fondue dining experience featuring cheese, salads, meats, seafood, and chocolate fondue courses. The restaurant offers gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options, along with a kids' menu, in a cozy, social setting near West Towne Mall, making it a destination for date nights, celebrations, and family dining throughout the Madison area. For more information, hours, or reservations, visit meltingpot/madison-wi.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Nate Calvert

Melting Pot

(608) 833-5676

email us here

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The Melting Pot Named a 'Top 10 Must Dine' Award Winner by Consumer Ratings Institute News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 23, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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