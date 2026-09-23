OneWell Health Care Earns Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®

OneWell Health Care Contact Info

Accreditation reflects OneWell's commitment to safe, high-quality care and continuous improvement

- Aytekin Oldac, Founder and CEO of OneWell Health Care

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OneWell Health Care announced today that it has earned The Joint Commission 's Gold Seal of Approval® for Home Care and Behavioral Health Care & Human Services, recognizing the organization's commitment to quality, safety, and continuous improvement.

The accreditation follows a comprehensive, unannounced Joint Commission review. Joint Commission accreditation evaluates an organization's compliance with rigorous standards and its ongoing commitment to providing safe, high-quality care.

A Commitment That Continues

For OneWell, accreditation is not simply the completion of a survey. It represents an ongoing commitment to strengthening quality, clinical standards, employee competency and the systems that support the people and families OneWell serves.

“Our mission has always been bigger than growth. We are building an organization where quality, safety, accountability and respect for the people we serve are embedded in everything we do. The Gold Seal of Approval® is not the finish line for OneWell-it strengthens the foundation for where we are going next,” Oldac said.“As we continue to grow, our responsibility is to make sure our quality systems, clinical standards, technology and workforce grow with us. Every person we serve deserves the same commitment to safe, high-quality care.”

Joint Commission describes accreditation as a continuous process that provides insight into an organization's daily operations and systems, with the unannounced review serving as validation of continuous improvement efforts.

Recognizing the OneWell Team

OneWell credits the achievement to employees across the organization, including direct-care professionals, clinicians, quality and compliance teams, operations and administrative staff.

“This achievement belongs to our people,” Oldac said.“I am incredibly thankful to everyone who contributed and, most importantly, to our employees who provide care and support every day to the individuals and families who depend on us.”

Joint Commission emphasizes that staff involvement is vital to the accreditation process and its focus on the direct care of patients, residents and clients.

About OneWell Health Care

OneWell Health Care provides person-centered health care and support services designed to help individuals live healthier, safer, more independent and fulfilling lives.

As OneWell continues to grow, the organization remains focused on strengthening its people, clinical programs, technology and quality-management systems while maintaining its commitment to quality, safety, accountability and continuous improvement.

Ashlyn Linderman

OneWell Health Care

+1 855-720-9355

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OneWell Health Care Earns Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® News Provided By OneWell Health Care September 23, 2026, 13:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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