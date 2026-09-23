The Melting Pot Named A“Top 10 Must Dine” Award Winner In Indianapolis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Warm cheese fondue, rich chocolate, and an evening made for sharing give Indianapolis diners a reason to plan their next night out.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - September 23, 2026 - The Melting Pot in Indianapolis has been named a winner of the 'Top 10 Must Dine' award in Indianapolis by the Consumer Ratings Institute, giving local diners a new reason to put the East 86th Street fondue restaurant on their must-try list.

The Melting Pot experience begins with warm cheese fondue, blended and seasoned tableside, with artisan breads, fresh fruit, and seasonal vegetables ready to dip. After a crisp salad, guests gather around the fondue pot for steak, chicken, or seafood, cooking each bite just the way they like it. The finale is rich, melted chocolate fondue-a dessert made for dipping, sharing, and deciding there's room for just one more bite.

“When someone says, 'You have to try this place,' they're usually remembering more than what they ordered,” said Rob Arias, Franchise Owner and Operator of The Melting Pot in Indianapolis.“They're remembering who they were with, how they were treated, and what made the night special. That's what we want our guests to share with their family and friends, and it's why this 'Must Dine' recognition means so much to our team.”

Located on East 86th Street, the restaurant welcomes guests for date nights, birthdays, anniversaries, and family dinners. The interactive fondue experience makes dinner part of the night's entertainment, with each course bringing something new to dip, taste, and enjoy together.

Guests can customize their multi-course experience, with gluten-free and vegan options and a kids' menu available. The restaurant also accommodates group dining and private events.

The Consumer Ratings Institute presents the Top 10 Must Dine Award Indianapolis through its business recognition program, which evaluates businesses using aggregated consumer-review data.

Guests can view the menu and reserve their next fondue night at meltingpot/indianapolis-in or call (317) 841-3601. The Melting Pot is located at 5650 East 86th Street, Suite A, Indianapolis, Indiana.

About The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot in Indianapolis offers an interactive fondue dining experience featuring tableside cheese fondue, salads, customizable entrées, and chocolate fondue. The restaurant welcomes guests for date nights, special occasions, family meals, and group gatherings, with gluten-free and vegan options and a kids' menu available. For menus, hours, and reservations, visit meltingpot/indianapolis-in.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Nate Calvert

Melting Pot

(317) 841-3601

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