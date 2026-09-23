Brookbush Institute Now Offers An NCCA-Accredited CPT Certification Exam

Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) -

The Brookbush Institute, the most comprehensively evidence-based education platform in fitness, announces accreditation of CPT Certification Exam by the NCCA

- Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More Info on Personal Training Programs: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT)Related Article: How Much Does a Personal Training Certification Cost (Including Hidden Fees )?Related Article: Strength and Conditioning Certifications: Cost Comparison and Quality RankingThe Brookbush Institute, home of the most comprehensively evidence-based education platform in fitness, announces accreditation of its Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certification exam by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).The Brookbush Institute announced today that its Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certification exam has been accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). The accreditation was granted on September 22, 2026, for a five-year period."It's official: we now offer an NCCA-accredited CPT Certification exam - the credential employers ask for. This is for the colleagues who need it. Education on your terms, and now nothing stands between you and the job," said Dr. Brent Brookbush, DPT, PT, MS, founder and CEO of the Brookbush Institute.The credential employers ask for. The Brookbush Institute CPT Certification exam is a proctored examination of 110 multiple-choice questions, delivered online with live remote proctoring or at a testing center, on the candidate's schedule. Passing it is the only requirement.The Institute's recommendation: start with the Advanced BI-CPT Certificate. The Brookbush Institute's education-based credential, the BI-CPT, is included in membership and covers more ground than the certification exam tests. It is earned through a self-paced, modular curriculum built on systematic reviews of peer-reviewed research, with small exams after each course and a credit system that tracks progress automatically. The Institute recommends that candidates begin there.Then the study companion, all included in membership. The CPT Certification Practice Exam - 100 questions drawn at random from a larger bank, so it never goes stale, and built to feel like the accredited exam. The Exam Coach, which reads each practice-exam result and tells the candidate exactly which courses to study next. And the Study Plan, which organizes those courses in the order that covers the exam's content outline. Every course completed along the way earns credit toward the BI-CPT and Strength and Performance Coach (SPC) certificates.The CPT Certification exam is open to anyone; no course or membership is required to sit for it, and the exam fee is separate from membership.About the Brookbush Institute. Founded in 2014, the Brookbush Institute is the most comprehensively evidence-based education and certification platform in fitness, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation. Every course is built on a systematic review of the peer-reviewed research. Membership includes four certifications, more than 200 courses, 500+ videos, and an AI tutor, at $29.99 a month, cancel anytime.

Brent Brookbush

Brookbush Institute

+ +1 2012069665 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Brookbush Institute Now Offers an NCCA-Accredited CPT Certification Exam News Provided By Brookbush Institute September 23, 2026, 13:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.