Carbon Fiber Recycling and James Cropper Advanced Materials Win CAMX 2026 Unsurpassed Innovation Award

CAMX 2026 Unsurpassed Innovation Award Presentation

- Doug GriffinTAZEWELL, TN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --September 22, 2026Carbon Fiber Recycling and James Cropper Advanced Materials Win CAMX 2026 Unsurpassed Innovation AwardUNIMATTM, produced with recycled carbon fiber supplied by CFR, takes the industry's top innovation honor in Atlanta.ATLANTA / TAZEWELL, TN - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC (CFR) and James Cropper Advanced Materials today won the CAMX 2026 Unsurpassed Innovation Award for UNIMATTM, an aligned recycled carbon fiber material for high-performance composites.The winning entry,“Aligned Recycled Carbon Fiber Delivering High-Performance Composites at Industrial Scale,” was announced during the CAMX Opening General Session on Tuesday, September 22, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The award recognizes technologies that combine technical novelty with commercial viability and the potential to change existing markets or open new ones.The win recognizes a circular supply chain already running at industrial scale. CFR recovers carbon fiber from dry fiber, prepreg, and cured composite waste at its continuous-flow plant in Tazewell, Tennessee. James Cropper Advanced Materials then uses VECTISTM alignment technology to turn that fiber into UNIMATTM, a highly aligned discontinuous carbon fiber material.“This award shows sustainability is no longer just a slogan for some. Recycled carbon fiber can be a specification material for structurally sound and upcycled materials,” said Doug Griffin, CEO of Carbon Fiber Recycling.“We recover the fiber from prepregs, cured composites, and dry fiber items in clean, virgin-like quality. In this application, James Cropper Advanced Materials aligns it for demanding structural composite parts. That same recovered fiber can also be utilized in concrete crack control, milled carbon fiber grades, CFRP compounding and other nonwoven applications. Our Tazewell, TN facility produces consistent-quality fiber for multiple markets. We are proud and honored to stand with James Cropper Advanced Materials as this year's CAMX Unsurpassed Innovation Award winners.”UNIMATTM is compatible with multiple composite manufacturing routes, including resin transfer molding (RTM), stamping, thermoplastic consolidation, and prepreg systems. Manufactured using proprietary VECTISTM alignment technology, the resulting material features high fiber alignment so recycled and post industrial waste carbon fiber properties are retained delivering semi structural reinforcement, formability, and manufacturing readiness for aerospace, automotive, advanced air mobility, and sporting-goods applications.CFR's commercial product line includes:. rCF for plastic-shrinkage crack control in ready-mix and precast concrete. 24 mm rCF for concrete, mortar, asphalt, and nonwovens. 6 mm rCF for composites and coatings. Milled rCF for compounding, BMC, coatings, injection molding, and 3D printingCFR cites more than 99% CO2 reduction versus virgin PAN carbon fiber production, at a lower cost than virgin fiber.Meet the teams at CAMX 2026 through Thursday, September 24:. Carbon Fiber Recycling - Booth D51. James Cropper Advanced Materials - Booth EE20About Carbon Fiber RecyclingFounded in 2018, CFR operates a continuous-flow carbon fiber recycling plant. The company accepts dry fiber, prepreg, and cured composites and sells clean recycled carbon fiber for concrete, milled and pelletized compounds, CFRP, and nonwovens.Web:About James Cropper Advanced MaterialsJames Cropper Advanced Materials develops high-performance nonwoven and engineered fiber solutions for aerospace, transportation, energy, and industrial markets.

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Carbon Fiber Recycling and James Cropper Advanced Materials Win CAMX 2026 Unsurpassed Innovation Award News Provided By Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC September 23, 2026, 13:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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