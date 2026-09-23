Carerite Centers Goes Purple In Support Of Alzheimer's Awareness

Communities across the network decked out in purple in recognition of Alzheimer's Awareness and Go Purple Day.

Team members showed their support for Alzheimer's Awareness throughout September by participating in raffles and giveaways, including wellness carts, gift baskets, lanyards, bows, bracelets, and more.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Englewood Cliffs, NJ- Communities across the CareRite network came together on September 21st in recognition of World Alzheimer's Awareness Day,“going purple” to raise awareness and show support for individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.Communities recognized Go Purple Day by donning their purple best, and participating in activities that recognized the millions of individuals living with Alzheimer's and the countless families and caregivers impacted by the disease. The day provided an opportunity for residents and team members to come together, express their support, and help raise Alzheimer's awareness.While Go Purple Day served as a special day of recognition across the CareRite Centers network, the organization's fundraising and awareness efforts continued throughout the entire month of September, including bake sales, and other events that helped raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's research, education, and support.Communities are also preparing to participate in National Walks to End Alzheimer's throughout the network in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association, giving residents, team members, families, and community members the opportunity to come together in support of the cause.“Go Purple Day was a meaningful reminder of what can happen when our entire network comes together for a cause that touches so many lives,” shared Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer of CareRite Centers.“Throughout September, our residents, families, and team members showed incredible heart and dedication through their participation in fundraising events and awareness activities. We are incredibly proud of the compassion and commitment demonstrated across our communities.”The month-long initiative reflected CareRite Centers' commitment to supporting residents and families impacted by Alzheimer's and dementia. Preparing for the National Walks and local fundraising efforts created opportunities for communities to connect, while contributing to a cause that continued to have a profound impact on individuals and families nationwide.CareRite Centers thanks its residents, families, team members, and community partners who participated throughout September and helped make Go Purple Day a meaningful success to a month dedicated to awareness, advocacy, and support.About CareRite CentersCareRite Centers is a network of subacute and skilled nursing centers dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality care while empowering individuals to achieve their highest level of independence and well-being. With communities across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida, CareRite Centers is committed to creating a culture of excellence, compassion, and community connection for residents, families, and team members.For more information, visit CareRiteCenters.

Ashley Romano

CareRite Centers, LLC

+1 631-617-7785

email us here

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CareRite Centers Goes Purple in Support of Alzheimer's Awareness News Provided By CareRite Centers September 23, 2026, 13:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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