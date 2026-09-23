Kind Care Services Moves To New Office In Glenview

Jackie and Sam Batdeleg, Owners, Kind Care Services

Kind Care Services

Kind Care Services, 2538 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL 60025

Family-rooted home care agency expands to Waukegan Road to serve growing number of North Shore families

- Sam Batdeleg, co-owner of Kind Care ServicesGLENVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kind Care Services, a locally owned home care agency serving older adults and families across Glenview and the surrounding North Shore communities, announced today that it has relocated to a new office at 2538 Waukegan Road, Glenview, IL 60025.The move marks a significant milestone for the agency, which has grown steadily as more families seek dependable, personalized care that allows their loved ones to remain safely at home. The new location provides additional room for family consultations, caregiver training and onboarding, and day-to-day operations, all under one roof."We never set out to build a company. We stepped in when someone needed help, and we never stopped," said Sam, co-owner of Kind Care Services. "This new office is a reflection of the families who have trusted us and the caregivers who have shown up for them day after day. It gives us the space to keep doing that work the right way, and to do it for more families across the North Shore."Founded by Jackie and Sam Batdeleg, both former caregivers, Kind Care Services is built on more than 20 years of hands-on experience supporting older adults. The agency's approach is grounded in compassion, cultural understanding, and genuine relationships. Many of its caregivers are family members and lifelong friends, which means clients are surrounded by a close-knit circle of people who know and care about them."Care should never feel like a checklist," said Jackie Batdeleg, co-owner. "When one of us visits a family's home for the first time, we are there to listen and learn their story, not just their needs. Our new office gives us a warm, welcoming place to meet with families, and a dedicated space to train and support the caregivers who make all of this possible."Situated along one of Glenview's most accessible corridors, the Waukegan Road office is convenient for families throughout the area, including Northbrook, Wilmette, Northfield, Winnetka, Evanston, and Chicago's North Side. The space was designed with both clients and caregivers in mind, offering a comfortable setting for families exploring care options and a place where caregivers can receive ongoing training and support.Kind Care Services provides personal care, companion care, respite care, dementia care, live-in care, hospice support, senior transportation, and senior housekeeping. Every care plan is tailored to the individual, and one of the owners personally visits each new client at home to design a plan that fits their life. Caregivers are carefully matched to each client based on personality, routine, and needs.The agency has been recognized as a Best of Home Care Employer of Choice and is a Better Business Bureau Accredited Business.A grand opening celebration and open house are planned for later this fall in partnership with the Glenview Chamber of Commerce. Community members, healthcare partners, and families interested in learning more about in-home care are invited to attend. Additional details will be shared as the date approaches.About Kind Care ServicesKind Care Services is a locally owned home care agency based in Glenview, Illinois, providing non-medical in-home care to older adults and individuals who need support with daily living. Founded by former caregivers Jackie and Sam Batdeleg, the agency is guided by one simple belief: the best care happens when it feels like home. With more than 20 years of hands-on experience, thoughtfully matched caregivers, and a culture where kindness is the starting point for every interaction, Kind Care Services serves Glenview and the surrounding North Shore communities. The agency is a Best of Home Care Employer of Choice and a BBB Accredited Business.For more information, visit .

Jackie and Sam Batdeleg

Kind Care Services

+1 847-901-9293

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Kind Care Services Moves to New Office in Glenview News Provided By Kind Care Services September 23, 2026, 13:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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