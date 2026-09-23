The Melting Pot Brookfield Wins 'Restaurant Of The Year' Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tableside cheese fondue, customizable entrées, and rich chocolate fondue put the spotlight on the Brookfield restaurant.

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Melting Pot, located off I-94 at 19850 W Bluemound Rd, has been named winner of the Brookfield Restaurant of the Year award by the Consumer Ratings Institute, an honor reflecting the restaurant's consistent quality and popularity among Brookfield-area diners.

The Melting Pot experience begins with warm cheese fondue, blended and seasoned tableside, with artisan breads, fresh fruit, and seasonal vegetables ready to dip. After a crisp salad, guests gather around the fondue pot or grill for steak, chicken, or seafood, cooking each bite just the way they like it. The finale is rich, melted chocolate fondue-a dessert made for dipping, sharing, and deciding there's room for just one more bite.

The interactive fondue experience gives guests something to share beyond a meal, whether they're raising a glass to an anniversary, introducing their children to fondue, or getting friends together for a night out. Guests can choose a multi-course dinner or explore à la carte options, with cocktails, wine, and beer available to complement the meal.

“Restaurant of the Year is a distinction our team takes real pride in,” said Rob Arias, Franchise Owner and Operator.“Our guests choose us for birthdays, anniversaries, first dates, and nights they've been looking forward to all week. We're grateful to be part of those moments, and we want every guest to leave excited about coming back.”

Located at 19850 W Bluemound Road, The Melting Pot offers vegan and kids' menus, gluten-free options, and arrangements for group dining and private events.

The Consumer Ratings Institute presents the Restaurant of the Year Brookfield award through its business recognition program, which evaluates businesses using aggregated consumer-review data.

To experience The Melting Pot's fondue dining, view the menu and reserve a table at or call (262) 782-6358.

About The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot in Brookfield, Wisconsin, area with an interactive fondue dining experience featuring tableside cheese fondue, salads, customizable entrées, and chocolate fondue. The restaurant welcomes guests for date nights, special occasions, family meals, and group gatherings at 19850 W Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, WI 53045. For menus, hours, and reservations, visit .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Nate Calvert

Melting Pot

+1 (262) 782-6358

email us here

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The Melting Pot Brookfield Wins 'Restaurant of the Year' Award News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 23, 2026, 13:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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