Prez Murmu Stresses Inner Peace Amid Global Tensions, Says 'Spirituality Can Aid World Renewal'

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Sep 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday stressed the need for meditation, introspection, compassion and positive thinking amid growing stress, violence, intolerance and social divisions across the world, saying inner transformation is essential for creating peace and harmony.

Addressing a programme of the Brahma Kumaris organisation in Vadodara, President Murmu said the world is passing through a difficult phase, with unrest prevailing in several regions.

In such circumstances, she added, efforts aimed at strengthening the inner self had acquired greater significance.

"In the present global scenario, challenges such as stress, anxiety, violence, intolerance and social divisions are widespread. There is an atmosphere of unrest in many regions. In such circumstances, initiatives that promote meditation, introspection, compassion and positive thinking become important," she said.

The President was speaking at an event marking the Brahma Kumaris' 90-year spiritual journey and the launch of its 2026 national theme, "Spiritual Awakening for World Renewal".

She also inaugurated the Brahma Kumaris Global Spiritual Palace Retreat Centre in Vadodara and virtually launched the national initiative "Awakening Inner Strength for Nation Building" from Nadiad.

Murmu said that development could not be viewed only through the prism of economic growth and called for greater emphasis on human development.

"Today, there is a need not only for economic development but also for human development," she said, adding that education should develop not only intelligence but also wisdom and discernment.

She said that society needed progress that remained sensitive towards nature and a form of strength that enabled people to exercise control over themselves rather than seek to control others.

"We need a power that enables us to control ourselves rather than control others," President Murmu added.

Referring to the Brahma Kumaris' philosophy, she said the organisation's message that "self-transformation leads to world transformation" is relevant to the challenges facing the world.

The President said spirituality should help people establish stronger bonds with one another and noted that the Brahma Kumaris had taken the message of meditation and spiritual knowledge to several countries.

"There is a possibility of transformation within every human being," she said, adding that when people developed the belief that changing their thoughts and actions could change their lives, the return of hope and self-respect could create positive change beyond the individual.

President Murmu also referred to the Brahma Kumaris' work at Central Jail, saying she had been informed that the organisation had been working there for nearly 30 years to provide inmates with spiritual knowledge and a positive outlook towards life.

She said India's traditions of yoga, meditation, non-violence, compassion and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The World is One Family) had relevance in the contemporary world.

"India has given the world great life philosophies such as yoga, meditation, non-violence, compassion and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," she added.

President Murmu said the objective should be to build an India that is economically prosperous, scientifically powerful, socially inclusive and spiritually awakened.

The programme was held in the presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Minister of State for Protocol, Praful Pansheriya, among others.