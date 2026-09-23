Football: Punjab FC Name 6 New Players, Revamped Coaching Staff For IFA Shield

MENAFN - IANS) Mohali, Sep 23 (IANS) Punjab FC have announced six new players in their 24-member squad for the upcoming IFA Shield 2026-27 football tournament, which they will start with a clash with Calcutta Customs Club in Kolkata on September 27.

The Shers have been placed in Group II alongside East Bengal FC and Calcutta Customs Club and will begin their campaign against Calcutta Customs Club on September 27.

New head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis, who took charge this season, named his first squad and selected a balanced side comprising 20 Indian players and four foreign players. The foreign contingent features new signings Patrick Gerard Bahanack, Diego Raposo, Alfred Planas Moya, and Raphael Messi Bouli.

The squad seamlessly blends seasoned senior professionals with promising talent from the club's setup.

The head coach will be supported by Technical Director Georgios Angelidis and assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty, along with Christos Vorgiatzidis as the strength and conditioning coach and Vinay Singh as the goalkeeping coach.

Arshdeep Singh brings senior experience to the last line of defence, joined by Muheet Shabir and Ayush Deshwal between the posts.

New signing Patrick Gerard Bahanack strengthens a defensive unit alongside Muhammad Uvais, Karish Soram, Ngarin Shaiza, Suresh Meitei, Mohammed Sohel Khan, and Bishu Sharma.

Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Nikhil Prabhu, Rishikanta Meitei, Arshvir Singh, Mohammad Inam, and Manglenthang Kipgen form a versatile central midfield engine room.

New foreign recruits Raposo, Planas Moya, and Messi Bouli bolster the attacking setup alongside Muhammad Suhail, Konsam Sanathoi Singh, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, Vishal Yadav, and Gurkirat Singh.

Punjab FC Squad for IFA Shield 2026-27:

Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Muheet Shabir, Ayush Deshwal

Defenders: Muhammad Uvais, Karish Soram, Ngarin Shaiza, Patrick Gerard Bahanack, Suresh Meitei, Mohammed Sohel Khan, Bishu Sharma

Midfielders: Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Nikhil Prabhu, Rishikanta Meitei, Arshvir Singh, Mohammad Inam, Manglenthang Kipgen

Forwards: Muhammad Suhail, Konsam Sanathoi Singh, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, Diego Raposo, Alfred Planas Moya, Vishal Yadav, Raphael Messi Bouli, Gurkirat Singh