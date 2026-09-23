Two New Fire Stations Break Ground In Snohomish County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stations 32 and 81 will strengthen emergency services and support growing communities

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue marked the start of construction on two replacement fire stations this summer, with Fire Station 32 breaking ground in June and Fire Station 81 following on September 15. BNBuilders and The Miller Hull Partnership are delivering both facilities through a progressive design-build partnership.

The new Fire Station 32 will be located at the corner of Oaks Street and Woods Creek Road in Monroe. The location was selected following years of data analysis, including response times, call volumes, population growth and changing community needs. By positioning firefighters closer to the people they serve, the station will help improve emergency coverage and response times as the community grows.

The single-story station will include three pull-through apparatus bays with high-speed response doors, seven bunk rooms, showers, a fitness center, beanery and day room.

Located in Lake Stevens, Fire Station 81 will be a two-story facility with four pull-through apparatus bays and high-speed response doors. It will also include eight bunk rooms, showers, a fitness center, training room, beanery and day room.

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Both stations are designed around the health, safety, and long-term well-being of the firefighters, staff, and community members who use them. The buildings will incorporate Healthy-in, Healthy-out design standards, including efforts to reduce Red List chemicals in common building products.

“Fire stations need to support both the demands of emergency response and the day-to-day health and well-being of the people who work there,” said Zubin Rao, Senior Associate at The Miller Hull Partnership.“With Stations 32 and 81, we're focused on creating healthy facilities that support firefighters and their communities.”

Proposed PV arrays, made possible with funding from the WA Department of Commerce, are designed to maximize the number of panels on each roof, with a goal of offsetting roughly 50% of each building's annual electricity demand. Through net metering, the arrays will also help reduce the district's ongoing energy costs, allowing more public funds to be directed toward community needs.

“Fire stations are essential pieces of community infrastructure, and every part of these facilities is being built around the people who will rely on them,” said Jason Steinbacher, Senior Superintendent at BNBuilders.“We're proud to work alongside Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue and Miller Hull to create stations that will support firefighters, strengthen emergency response and serve these communities well into the future.”

About BNBuilders

BNBuilders is a 100% employee-owned general contractor with seven offices, 1000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California, Colorado, and Washington construction markets. Our collaborative approach has established us as a leader and preferred contractor for some of the world's most recognizable and respected companies.

Our specialty lies in leading complex projects for clients in the life science, education, healthcare, public, corporate, and technology sectors. We focus on developing innovative solutions to highly technical issues, providing comprehensive preconstruction services, utilizing sustainable construction practices, and serving the communities where we live and work. Our founding principles include diversity, sustainability, community, innovation, knowledge, and safety. Above all, we value the people who contribute to the unique and essential work we do.

About The Miller Hull Partnership, LLP

The Miller Hull Partnership, LLP is an internationally recognized architecture, planning, urban, and interior design firm that works to create a regenerative and inclusive future through the built environment. Since its founding in 1977, Miller Hull has been designing dynamic and environmentally responsible buildings that provide enduring value for their communities. The firm has a studio in Seattle and San Diego with work extending across multiple typologies for a range of public and private clients where people Live, Work, Learn, Gather and Serve. Widely recognized for innovative, timeless designs and a partnership-driven practice, Miller Hull has received over 500 local, regional, national, and international awards for design excellence, including the American Institute of Architects Firm Award and Architect 50's Top Firm for Sustainability. For more information, please visit .

For inquiries, contact:

Bryna Brown, Communications Manager

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