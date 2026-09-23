Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

This announcement sets out details of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and the corresponding award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”), effected on 22 September 2026 for those PDMRs who participate in the SIP, including the following Executive Directors:

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