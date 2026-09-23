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Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-09-23 09:46:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23 September 2026

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together“PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement sets out details of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and the corresponding award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”), effected on 22 September 2026 for those PDMRs who participate in the SIP, including the following Executive Directors:

Executive Director Partnership Shares Purchased
Date: 22 September 2026
Purchase Price: £6.3250		 Matching Shares Awarded
Date: 22 September 2026
Award Price: £6.3250
Nicholas Wiles 20 20
David Robert Harding 20 20


The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc

Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927 132060

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
  • Julian Coghlan
  • Simon Coles
  • Ben Ford
  • David Robert Harding
  • Samantha Holden
  • Mark Latham
  • Tanya Murphy
  • Stephen O'Neill
  • Christopher Paul
  • Anthony Sappor
  • Josephine Toolan
  • Katy Wilde
  • Nicholas Wiles
    • 2 Reason for the notification
    a) Position/status
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Financial Officer
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Executive Officer
    • b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
    a) Name PayPoint plc
    b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
    4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code    		 Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
    ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
    b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
    c)



    		 Price(s) and volume(s)



    		 Price(s) Volume(s)
    1. £6.3250 20
    2. £6.3250 20
    3. £6.3250 20
    4. £6.3250 20
    5. £6.3250 20
    6. £6.3250 20
    7. £6.3250 20
    8. £6.3250 20
    9. £6.3250 20
    10. £6.3250 20
    11. £6.3250 20
    12. £6.3250 20
    13. £6.3250 20
    d)



    		 Aggregated information
    - Volume
    - Price
    - Total



    		 Aggregate Volume(s) Price(s) Aggregate Total
    1. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    2. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    3. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    4. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    5. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    6. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    7. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    8. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    9. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    10. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    11. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    12. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    13. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    e) Date of the transaction 22 September 2026
    f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


    1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
    a) Name
  • Julian Coghlan
  • Simon Coles
  • Ben Ford
  • David Robert Harding
  • Samantha Holden
  • Mark Latham
  • Tanya Murphy
  • Stephen O'Neill
  • Christopher Paul
  • Anthony Sappor
  • Josephine Toolan
  • Katy Wilde
  • Nicholas Wiles
    • 2 Reason for the notification
    a) Position/status
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Financial Officer
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Executive Officer
    • b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
    a) Name PayPoint Plc
    b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
    4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code    		 Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
    ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
    b) Nature of the transaction Matching shares awarded pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
    c)



    		 Price(s) and volume(s)



    		 Price(s) Volume(s)
    1. £6.3250 20
    2. £6.3250 20
    3. £6.3250 20
    4. £6.3250 20
    5. £6.3250 20
    6. £6.3250 20
    7. £6.3250 20
    8. £6.3250 20
    9. £6.3250 20
    10. £6.3250 20
    11. £6.3250 20
    12. £6.3250 20
    13. £6.3250 20
    d)



    		 Aggregated information
    - Volume
    - Price
    - Total



    		 Aggregate Volume(s) Price(s) Aggregate Total
    1. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    2. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    3. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    4. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    5. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    6. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    7. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    8. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    9. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    10. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    11. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    12. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    13. 20 £6.3250 £126.50
    e) Date of the transaction 22 September 2026
    f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)



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