Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
|Executive Director
| Partnership Shares Purchased
Date: 22 September 2026
Purchase Price: £6.3250
| Matching Shares Awarded
Date: 22 September 2026
Award Price: £6.3250
|Nicholas Wiles
|20
|20
|David Robert Harding
|20
|20
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc
Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927 132060
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Julian Coghlan Simon Coles Ben Ford David Robert Harding Samantha Holden Mark Latham Tanya Murphy Stephen O'Neill Christopher Paul Anthony Sappor Josephine Toolan Katy Wilde Nicholas Wiles
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£6.3250
|20
|2.
|£6.3250
|20
|3.
|£6.3250
|20
|4.
|£6.3250
|20
|5.
|£6.3250
|20
|6.
|£6.3250
|20
|7.
|£6.3250
|20
|8.
|£6.3250
|20
|9.
|£6.3250
|20
|10.
|£6.3250
|20
|11.
|£6.3250
|20
|12.
|£6.3250
|20
|13.
|£6.3250
|20
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|2.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|3.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|4.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|5.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|6.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|7.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|8.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|9.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|10.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|11.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|12.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|13.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 September 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Julian Coghlan Simon Coles Ben Ford David Robert Harding Samantha Holden Mark Latham Tanya Murphy Stephen O'Neill Christopher Paul Anthony Sappor Josephine Toolan Katy Wilde Nicholas Wiles
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Matching shares awarded pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£6.3250
|20
|2.
|£6.3250
|20
|3.
|£6.3250
|20
|4.
|£6.3250
|20
|5.
|£6.3250
|20
|6.
|£6.3250
|20
|7.
|£6.3250
|20
|8.
|£6.3250
|20
|9.
|£6.3250
|20
|10.
|£6.3250
|20
|11.
|£6.3250
|20
|12.
|£6.3250
|20
|13.
|£6.3250
|20
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|2.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|3.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|4.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|5.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|6.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|7.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|8.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|9.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|10.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|11.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|12.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|13.
|20
|£6.3250
|£126.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 September 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
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