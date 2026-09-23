Media Advisory: MADD Canada To Unveil New Roadside Memorial Sign Honouring Sophie Schnurr
|Date & Time:
|Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 11 a.m.
|Location:
| West of Highway 305 near Highway 11, Warman, Saskatchewan - GPS Coordinates: 52°20'24.4"N, 106°33'52.3"W.
Link to the location: . A map of the location is below.
|Guests:
| Mayor Gary Philipchuk, City of Warman
MLA Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services
Cpl. Dean Flaman, Warman RCMP
Dawn and Sam Schnurr, Parents of Sophie
Roadside memorial signs are a powerful way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Sophie's parents, Dawn and Sam Schnurr, for their courage, and the city of Warman for its support in establishing the roadside memorial sign.
To RSVP for the event, contact:
Mackenzie Sorensen, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager, Western Region, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 235 or ...
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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