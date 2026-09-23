Media Advisory: MADD Canada To Unveil New Roadside Memorial Sign Honouring Sophie Schnurr

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARMAN, Saskatchewan, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend a roadside memorial sign unveiling ceremony hosted by MADD Canada in memory of Sophie Schnurr, who was tragically killed in an impaired driving crash in Warman, Saskatchewan. On December 21, 2018, 11-year-old Sophie Schnurr was in her mother's truck when it was broadsided as they tried to avoid an impaired driver travelling the wrong way at more than 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. Sophie died at the scene, while her mom, Dawn, and sister, Grace, sustained multiple injuries. The crash happened near Warman, just west of the intersection of Highway 305 and Highway 11. Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews with special guests will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 11 a.m. Location: West of Highway 305 near Highway 11, Warman, Saskatchewan - GPS Coordinates: 52°20'24.4"N, 106°33'52.3"W.

Link to the location: . A map of the location is below. Guests: Mayor Gary Philipchuk, City of Warman

MLA Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services

Cpl. Dean Flaman, Warman RCMP

Dawn and Sam Schnurr, Parents of Sophie



Roadside memorial signs are a powerful way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Sophie's parents, Dawn and Sam Schnurr, for their courage, and the city of Warman for its support in establishing the roadside memorial sign.

To RSVP for the event, contact:

Mackenzie Sorensen, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager, Western Region, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 235 or ...

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at