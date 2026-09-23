MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 23 September 2026 at 4:40 pm EEST

Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2027

Sampo plc will publish a Financial Statement Release for 2026 on 4 February 2027. Sampo will report its results on following days during 2027:

- 5 May 2027: Interim Statement for the period January–March 2027

- 11 August 2027: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January–June 2027

- 3 November 2027: Interim Statement for the period January–September 2027

The financial results will be published at approximately 8:30 am Finnish time (6:30 am UK time).

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' Report, including Corporate Governance Statement and Sustainability Statement, and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2026 will be published at during week 12.

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc is planned to be held on Wednesday, 21 April 2027. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Wednesday, 17 February 2027, at the latest.

Sampo Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) will be published in May 2027.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

