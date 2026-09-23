FRMCS & The Connected Railway 2027 Launches In London For GSM-R Migration

FRMCS & The Connected Railway 2027 will take place in London on 18–19 May 2027, bringing together leaders involved in GSM-R migration, FRMCS deployment and next-generation rail communications.

FRMCS & The Connected Railway 2027 launches in London, bringing together the rail industry around GSM-R migration, FRMCS deployment and next-generation railway communications.

New London forum brings rail leaders together to address FRMCS deployment, GSM-R transition, 5G rail communications, interoperability and resilience.

- Jamison Nesbitt, Founder & Director, FRMCS & The Connected Railway 2027

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FRMCS & The Connected Railway 2027, a new FRMCS conference focused on the transition from GSM-R to the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS), will take place in London on 18–19 May 2027.

The two-day forum will bring together railway infrastructure managers, train operators, rolling stock manufacturers, telecoms providers, systems integrators, engineering specialists and technology companies involved in the migration to next-generation railway communications.

The event launches as the international rail industry gathers at InnoTrans 2026 in Berlin and attention increasingly turns from FRMCS specifications and testing toward migration planning, deployment readiness and implementation.

FRMCS is being developed as the successor to GSM-R and will provide the communications platform required to support increasingly digital railway operations, including mission-critical communications, ETCS connectivity, onboard applications and future connected and automated railway services.

FRMCS & The Connected Railway 2027 has been created to examine what that transition means in practical terms for the organisations that will specify, procure, build, integrate and operate the new communications environment.

Jamison Nesbitt, Founder and Director of the event, said:

“FRMCS is moving rapidly from being a future technology discussion into a very real migration and implementation challenge for the railway.

“The industry now needs to address how the transition from GSM-R will actually be delivered across trackside infrastructure, radio and core networks, rolling stock, onboard systems and operational environments.

“Our objective is to create a focused forum where the infrastructure managers, operators, OEMs, telecoms providers and specialist technology organisations responsible for that transition can meet and discuss the practical challenges ahead.”

From GSM-R Migration to the Connected Railway

The 2027 programme will examine key areas including GSM-R to FRMCS migration strategies, FRMCS deployment, 5G railway communications, railway telecoms infrastructure, radio access and core networks, spectrum, onboard communications and connected rolling stock.

Further discussions will address interoperability and testing, integration with ETCS and wider digital railway systems, resilient and hybrid communications architectures, cybersecurity, operational continuity and the technical assurance required as new communications technologies are introduced into live railway environments.

The programme will also explore how greater communications capacity and more flexible digital connectivity can support future railway capabilities, including enhanced train-to-ground data exchange, intelligent operations, automation and increasingly autonomous railway systems.

The conference will be developed as a curated senior-level industry forum rather than a broad rail exhibition, with emphasis on technical depth, practical deployment experience and direct discussion between railway organisations and the technology supply chain.

Connecting the FRMCS Ecosystem

Target participants include Heads and Directors of Rail Telecoms and Communications, FRMCS and GSM-R Programme Leads, Digital Railway leaders, signalling and ERTMS specialists, rolling stock engineers, onboard systems specialists, radio and spectrum experts, infrastructure and systems integration leaders, technical authorities and programme directors.

Technology providers involved in 5G and private networks, RAN and core infrastructure, mission-critical communications, onboard equipment, antennas, gateways, network infrastructure, testing and measurement, systems integration, resilience and secure railway communications are also being invited to participate.

Nesbitt added:

“FRMCS sits at the intersection of railway telecoms, infrastructure, rolling stock, signalling and operations. No single part of the industry can deliver that transition in isolation.

“The opportunity is therefore much bigger than replacing one radio system with another. FRMCS becomes part of the communications foundation for the connected railway, and that creates important questions around integration, interoperability, resilience and the operational capabilities the railway will depend upon in the future.”

The organisers are now engaging with UK and European infrastructure managers, rail operators, industry bodies, FRMCS programme leaders, OEMs and specialist technology companies regarding participation in the inaugural event.

Speaker, partnership and delegate enquiries are now open.

FRMCS & The Connected Railway 2027

18–19 May 2027

London, United Kingdom

Website:

Organised by: Operational Risk Council | A Cyber Senate Brand

About Operational Risk Council

Operational Risk Council develops focused industry forums addressing the operational, technological and resilience challenges affecting critical infrastructure and transportation.

Operational Risk Council is a Cyber Senate brand. Cyber Senate also produces the established Rail Cybersecurity Summit, which returns to London for its 13th annual edition on 9–10 March 2027.

Ben Reed

The Cyber Senate & Operational Risk Council

+44 7522029376

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