Elevated Payment Solutions Named Business Of The Year In Reno

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Reno payment processor earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition for public review performance serving Northern Nevada and California merchants.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elevated Payment Solutions has been named Business of the Year in Reno by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the local payment company's strong public review performance serving merchants across Northern Nevada and Northern California.

Elevated Payment Solutions provides point of sale systems, credit card processing, free terminals, and virtual payment tools for restaurants, retailers, and service companies. The Reno-area team focuses on fast, reliable technology with clear pricing and local support that keeps daily operations running smoothly.

Merchants work with top of the line POS systems for restaurant and bar environments-including tableside ordering, kitchen routing, and real-time reporting-and enterprise level POS systems for retail inventory, barcode scanning, and multi-location management. Businesses receive EMV and NFC-ready terminals without equipment leases, long contracts, or hidden fees, with local technicians handling installation, testing, and configuration. Cash discount processing programs offer a compliant path to offset traditional processing expenses, and agreements are structured month-to-month.

According to aggregated public review data reflected in the award intake, Elevated Payment Solutions holds a 5.0-star rating across overall reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

About Elevated Payment Solutions

Elevated Payment Solutions is a Reno-area payment processing and point of sale provider serving businesses across Northern Nevada and Northern California. The company offers POS systems, free credit card terminals, virtual payment tools, and fee-reduction programs with local installation, training, and ongoing support. Contact: 1749 Victorian Ave, Suite 167, Sparks, NV 89431; phone (775) 379-8164;

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Tyler Bolton

Elevated Payment Solutions

(775) 379-8164

email us here

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Elevated Payment Solutions Named Business of the Year in Reno News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 23, 2026, 13:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology



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