Bedford County In The Spotlight For Pennsylvania Healthy Lands Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Volunteers will“Turn Their Passion Into Action” with stewardship activities all week.

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pennsylvania is home to extraordinary natural, cultural, and historic resources - and these places thrive only when people step forward to care for them. Pennsylvania Healthy Lands Week (September 26–October 4, 2026) highlights how residents and visitors can get involved. This year, Bedford County takes center stage.

“Healthy Lands Week is both a celebration and a call to action,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF).“Stewardship and volunteerism protect the environment, improve our well‐being, and strengthen both community pride and the local economy. People enjoy countless recreational opportunities in our state parks and forests. Next week, we're inviting everyone to turn their passion into action by volunteering and giving something back.”

Jen Marsh, President and CEO of the Bedford County Development Association, says Bedford County is an ideal place to highlight stewardship.“Bedford County has embraced outdoor recreation as an economic engine. We're investing in new trail connections, expanding access to parks and historic sites, and elevating outdoor recreation as a driver of economic growth. But these assets thrive only when volunteers help to maintain them. Stewardship benefits the entire community.”

“Outdoor recreation is one of Pennsylvania's greatest attractions,” said Brandon Hoover, Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan Specialist with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).“It connects people to local economies, ecologies, and to each other by attracting trail users, anglers, paddlers, and heritage tourists... and it's a gateway to deeper appreciation for conservation.” Healthy Lands Week is a key SCORP goal to support the volunteers who protect and improve Pennsylvania's public lands.

Jim McCorkle, Park Manager at Shawnee State Park, is eager to welcome volunteers.“We have several fun projects lined up to restore trails, clean up litter, improve habitats, and care for the park.”

Karli Naugle, District Forester for Buchanan State Forest, sees a connection between past and present.“Several projects involve restoring sites built by the Civilian Conservation Corps nearly 100 years ago. The roads, bridges, trails, and picnic shelters they built still benefit us generations later.”

Tina Molski, former Chairperson of the PPFF Board and recently retired Director of Operations for REI's Northeast Distribution Center in Bedford County, appreciates just how special our outdoor resources are: "Now that I'm retired, I'm excited to enjoy them, and to help care for them, so they remain a source of adventure and pride for generations to come.”

Mike Teeter, a current REI employee and the PPFF Vice-Chairman, agrees.“Pennsylvania has so much to offer outdoor recreation enthusiasts. It's great to be part of something that helps promote us as a destination.”

Kickoff Event

Thursday, September 24, 2026

10:30 a.m.

Shawnee State Park Amphitheater (near campground entrance)

132 State Park Rd, Schellsburg, PA 15559

Media organizations are encouraged not only to cover the kickoff event but also to join the stewardship effort by volunteering for one of the many projects scheduled throughout the week. Opportunities include invasive species removal, trail restoration, historic site conservation, tree planting, habitat improvement, and more.

Projects will take place across Bedford County, including Shawnee State Park, Buchanan State Forest, Warriors Path State Park, and additional local sites.

A full list of projects, dates, and sign‐up links is available at:





Marci J. Mowery

Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

+1 717-236-7644

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Bedford County in the Spotlight for Pennsylvania Healthy Lands Week News Provided By Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation September 23, 2026, 13:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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