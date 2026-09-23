The Legal Marketing Company Partners With Annapolis Attorney Patrick Crawford

Partnership

Jacksonville agency to rebuild the 20-year Annapolis solo practice's website and content strategy for Google and AI search

- Paul Eisen, Founder and President, The Legal Marketing Company

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Legal Marketing Company (TLMC), a Jacksonville-based agency that works only with law firms, today announced it has been retained by the Law Office of Patrick Crawford, a boutique family law practice in Annapolis, Maryland. TLMC will lead a complete rebuild of the firm's website architecture and content strategy. The goal is to help Maryland residents facing divorce and custody matters find the firm on Google and AI-driven answer engines that more people now use instead of traditional search.

The engagement reflects a growing focus for TLMC: helping experienced solo and boutique attorneys compete online against large, volume-driven firms with bigger marketing budgets. Crawford earned his undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Notre Dame and has been in private practice since 2004. He is the only attorney in his office, limits his caseload by design, and handles every case personally, without passing clients off to associates or paralegals.

"Some of the best family lawyers in the country run small practices on purpose, and they're often the hardest to find online," said Paul Eisen, founder and president of The Legal Marketing Company. "Patrick has spent more than two decades building exactly the kind of practice people want when they're going through the worst moment of their lives. Search engines and AI tools don't automatically reward that. They reward depth, structure, and clarity. Our job is to make his digital presence as strong as his reputation in the courtroom."

A Blueprint-First Approach

Rather than add pages to the firm's existing site, TLMC started by designing a new site architecture. It is organized into tiers: practice area pillar pages, location pages for the counties Crawford serves (Anne Arundel, Calvert, Queen Anne's, and Howard), supporting content clusters, and trust pages. Using keyword research to guide priorities, TLMC mapped out a 90-day build sequence. It begins with the firm's core divorce content: Maryland divorce, high-net-worth divorce, uncontested and contested divorce, and mediation and collaborative divorce.

"Most law firm websites grow like a junk drawer. Pages get added over the years with no real plan, and eventually Google can't tell what the firm actually does best," Eisen said. "We start with the blueprint. Every page has a job, every page connects to the pages around it, and every page answers the real questions someone is asking at 2 a.m. about their divorce or their kids. That's the kind of content that gets cited by AI tools, and it's the kind that turns a visitor into a phone call."

The strategy also highlights the more complex matters Crawford is known for, including dividing retirement assets and marital property, child support modifications, and custody cases prepared for trial from day one.

"I've always believed a family law client deserves direct access to their attorney and a strategy built around their own goals," said Crawford. "I wanted my online presence to reflect that same approach."

The Law Office of Patrick Crawford is located at 170 West Street in Annapolis, Maryland.

About The Legal Marketing Company

The Legal Marketing Company is a full-service marketing agency headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, serving law firms across the United States. Founded by Paul Eisen, the company brings more than 20 years of legal marketing experience to its clients. Its team includes designers, developers, marketers, and legal writers, and it operates on a "client-first" philosophy. TLMC provides website design and development, SEO, content strategy, social media, and paid advertising for law firms.

Paul Eisen

The Legal Marketing Company

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The Legal Marketing Company Partners With Annapolis Attorney Patrick Crawford News Provided By The Legal Marketing Company September 23, 2026, 13:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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