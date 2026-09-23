Pennsylvania Civil Rights Figure W. Miller Barbour Honored In Congressional Record & Featured In Lecture Series

Eric Schubert stands with the Congressional Record entry provided by Rep. Scott Perry, for W. Miller Barbour.

Independent historians Eric Schubert (ES Genealogy) and Abigail Sholes have brought W. Miller Barbour's legacy federal recognition thanks to Rep. Scott Perry.

- Rep. Scott Perry

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The life and legacy of Pennsylvania civil-rights figure W. Miller Barbour (William Wilbur Miller Barbour/William Henry Barbour, 1908–1957) have received renewed national attention following the inclusion of remarks recognizing his life and legacy in the Congressional Record by U.S. Representative Scott Perry - an effort spearheaded by historians and Elizabethtown College alumni Eric Schubert and Abigail Sholes, founders of the independently organized W. Miller Barbour Lecture Series.

A Pennsylvania native and graduate of Elizabethtown College and the University of Pennsylvania, Barbour devoted his professional career to social work, race relations and civil-rights advocacy. His work included service with the National Urban League and efforts addressing racial desegregation and integration during the pivotal decades preceding the modern civil-rights movement.

This Congressional Record entry brings renewed attention to Barbour's contributions and to an often-overlooked chapter of Pennsylvania and American civil-rights history. His career provides insight into the ways civil-rights issues were addressed through social work, administration, research and community institutions during the 1940s and 1950s.

Founded by Schubert and Sholes, the independently organized W. Miller Barbour Lecture Series advances historical research, public education and discussion surrounding Barbour's life and career. Schubert and Sholes continue their research into his life and legacy through historical and genealogical research, public lectures, and collaboration with historical organizations. Their research and writing on Barbour have been published in outlets including the Made By History national column for LancasterOnline, Because of Them We Can, History Is Now Magazine, and others.

Schubert and Sholes have additionally presented lectures on Barbour's life and work to audiences at the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania, Hershey History Center, Lower Swatara Township Historic Preservation Society, Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County and other organizations.

“W. Miller Barbour's story deserves to be part of the historical record,” said Eric Schubert.“Having his legacy recognized in the Congressional Record provides an important opportunity to introduce his work and contributions to a broader national audience, not just the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Barbour's professional career spanned a significant period in American history, when questions of race, integration and equal opportunity were increasingly being addressed by social workers, community organizations, educational institutions and civil-rights organizations. His writings and professional activities offer researchers another perspective on the development of civil-rights work in Pennsylvania and across the United States.

With Schubert and Sholes working to bring renewed attention to Barbour's legacy, his life and contributions have also received recognition from the National Urban League, Dauphin County Commissioners (W. Miller Barbour Day), the Pennsylvania Senate, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, among other institutions.

The W. Miller Barbour Lecture Series remains independently organized and focused on historical research, education, and public awareness of Barbour's contributions. Through lectures, continued research, and collaboration with historical organizations, Schubert and Sholes seek to bring greater public attention to Barbour's life, career and place in civil-rights history.

Eric Schubert

ES Genealogy

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Pennsylvania Civil Rights Figure W. Miller Barbour Honored in Congressional Record & Featured in Lecture Series News Provided By ES Genealogy September 23, 2026, 13:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights



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