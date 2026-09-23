Centricity Music Signs Rachael Lampa, Releases First Single 'Permission' Sept. 25

Rachael Lampa and Centricity Music's leadership team are pictured (l-r) during a signing event: Matt Ewald, VP, A&R; John Stokes, Sr. VP, Mktg & Ops; Caren Seidle, CEO; Lampa; Camy McArdle, Co-GM/Sr. VP, Business Affairs & Publishing; Chad Segura, Sr. VP, Publishing.

Chart-Topping Vocalist Opens New Chapter Rooted in Faith, Honesty, Hope

- Rachael LampaNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Centricity Music has signed powerhouse vocalist and chart-topping artist Rachael Lampa to an exclusive, worldwide recording and publishing contract. Her debut single for the label,“Permission,” releases Friday, Sept. 25, and is available to pre-save now at streaming and digital outlets everywhere via .Soulful original“Permission,” which Lampa penned with trusted collaborators Andrew Ripp and Ethan Hulse, is written from the perspective of God to His children, beckoning us to come to Him with our questions, our weaknesses and our honesty.“You've got permission to fall apart, to take up space and speak from the heart. Come exactly as you are. My child, listen,” Lampa sings, assisted by a choir.“You've got permission to be yourself, to raise your hand and ask for help. My love ain't withheld by conditions. So you've got permission.”“God's voice is gentle, accepting and inviting. And I think God has more access to our hearts when we are willing and curious enough to stop hiding and really come to Him just as we are, right where we are,” she asserts of the powerful meaning behind the welcoming single produced by Sajan Nauriyal and Hulse.“I just love when that truth unlocks something that was stuck in us and puts that light back in our eyes when we realize it's true.”Lampa is writing and recording new songs that sparkle like a treasure chest of wisdom; a litany of notes she hopes will be a catalyst for lengthier conversations.“Rachael is an artist whose extraordinary voice is matched by the depth, honesty and purpose behind her songs,” says Matt Ewald, Centricity Music Vice President, A&R.“We are honored to welcome her to Centricity and to come alongside her in this meaningful new chapter as both a recording artist and songwriter. 'Permission' is a beautiful introduction to music that we believe will meet people with grace, truth and hope.”“Rachael has entered this season with a clear sense of who she is and what she wants her music to carry into the world,” says Ashley Munn, Smallbone Management.“Partnering with Centricity is exciting because of their passion for her heart and for what she wants to share with the world. That's why the first release with 'Permission' is such a great start to signify where she is at in her own life as she creates new music.”Vastly different from the well she was drawing from as a teen pop sensation, Lampa's new music is grounded in peace.“My identity got so lost and taken over by expectations and performance and perfectionism,” she reflects,“and I was so focused on my gift that I stopped thinking of the Giver.”In the years since her last recording contract, the award-winning vocalist has done the necessary heart work to heal. Today, she's making music again not because she needs to, but because she wants to.“I feel like the pendulum has swung, and I'm leaning into being as flawed, human and honest as I can in my music. That has been such a healing thing - letting go and just being freed from misidentifying myself as anything other than a child of God.”For this new chapter of music, Lampa is giving herself permission to breathe and trust that the road ahead is the one meant for her.“I have my hands open, and I'm willing to go wherever God leads next,” she says.“I'm excited to see God's creativity in this next season.”For all the latest Rachael Lampa music news and touring, visit or follow her onInstagram:Facebook:Spotify:Apple Music:YouTube:About Rachael Lampa:Rachael Lampa signed her first record deal at age 14 and quickly became a celebrated Christian pop artist. Her 2000 debut, Live For You, led to appearances on The Tonight Show and The View, features in Billboard, People and Seventeen, Dove Award recognition and tours with artists including Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and TobyMac. After releasing three studio albums, she stepped away from the spotlight. She later performed as a background vocalist for Jordin Sparks, Lauren Daigle and Hozier, joining Hozier for appearances that ranged from London's Glastonbury Festival to Saturday Night Live and the GRAMMYstelecast. She also competed as a member of a cappella vocal group The Collective on NBC's The Sing-Off.While building a family and co-founding People Loving Nashville, a nonprofit serving the city's unhoused community, Lampa rediscovered her voice during the pandemic. She returned with“Perfectly Loved,” an anthem inspired by women she met through prison ministry. The song became her first No. 1 single in 22 years and earned a K-LOVE Fan Award. Now partnering with Centricity Music as an artist and songwriter, she draws from motherhood, service and everyday stories to create music rooted in healing, identity, faith and freedom.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005, the record label has built a reputation for long-term artist development, relationship-driven support and a mission to enable artists to create life-changing experiences for the world. Its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Rachael Lampa, Rachel Purcell, The Choir Room, and Unspoken. The label also helped establish and develop artists like Lauren Daigle, Aaron Shust, Downhere and others. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information, visit .# # #ATTN Media: For Rachael Lampa photos and more press materials, go to: .For additional information, music, interviews and other press requests, contact:

Rick Hoganson

Hoganson Media Relations

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Centricity Music Signs Rachael Lampa, Releases First Single 'Permission' Sept. 25 News Provided By Hoganson Media Relations September 23, 2026, 13:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media



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