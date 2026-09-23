South Korean PM, US Envoy Discuss Ways To Strengthen Alliance

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Sep 23 (IANS) South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook met with US Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Steel on Wednesday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors and further strengthen the bilateral alliance.

During the meeting, Han said the two countries have expanded their partnership beyond security into areas such as the economy and culture, building on their longstanding alliance. She asked Steel to play an active role in further advancing bilateral ties during her tenure.

Han also expressed hope that Seoul and Washington would expand economic cooperation and mutual investment, and achieve "greater outcomes" in advanced industries, including shipbuilding, semiconductors and artificial intelligence, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In response, Steel pledged efforts to build a "stronger" alliance by enhancing cooperation in various areas, including security and investment, stressing that the alliance was "blood-forged," according to Han's office.

Steel, who was born in Seoul, also highlighted South Korea's remarkable economic growth and growing global cultural influence compared with when she left the country decades ago.

"Today, I met with Prime Minister Han Seong Sook and reaffirmed the deep and unwavering ROK-US alliance. I look forward to continued close cooperation in the future for our two countries' shared priorities. Had a great meeting with PM Han Seong Sook today and reaffirmed the deep and enduring US-South Korea Alliance. Looking forward to continued cooperation on shared priorities," Steel posted on X.

Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with US senators in New York on Monday (local time) and discussed the South Korea-US alliance, Korean Peninsula issues and regional affairs, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Cho, who is in New York to attend the UN General Assembly's high-level week, held a meeting with Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Chris Coons (D-DE) together on Monday (local time), according to the ministry.

Cho highlighted that he and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreed during last week's bilateral talks in Washington to maintain close communication to ensure the faithful implementation of key summit agreements reached by their leaders and outlined in the joint fact sheet.

He called for active support from the US Congress to ensure the swift advancement of strategic cooperation in key areas, including shipbuilding and nuclear energy.

The joint fact sheet, issued in November following the summit between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump the previous month, calls for Seoul to invest USD 350 billion in the United States, including USD 150 billion for shipbuilding cooperation, in exchange for lower US tariff rates.

It also includes other security-related arrangements, such as Seoul's push to develop nuclear-powered submarines and secure rights to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel.

Cho also shared his assessment of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and explained Seoul's efforts to achieve denuclearisation and maintain peace on the peninsula.

Shaheen and Coons reaffirmed strong bipartisan support in Congress for the alliance between the two nations and welcomed Seoul's investments in the US, noting that they have contributed to job creation and the rebuilding of the US manufacturing sector.

The senators also pledged continued congressional attention and support for the smooth implementation of key summit agreements, while vowing to actively cooperate to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.