IONQ Stock On Track To Hit Over 1-Month High On Nvidia Superion 256 Deployment, Quantum Error Decoder Breakthrough



IonQ's Superion 256 system is scheduled for installation next year at Nvidia's center.

The IonQ-NVIDIA research program will focus on integrating quantum processors with AI and supercomputing infrastructure. The announcement comes just a day after IonQ announced its successful test of a real-time quantum error decoder.

IonQ (IONQ) shares jumped in pre-market trade on Wednesday after the company said it successfully tested its first real-time quantum error decoder and announced that its Superion 256 system will become the first on-premises quantum processor deployed at Nvidia's Accelerated Quantum Research Center.

IONQ stock gained nearly 11% in the pre-market trade, on track to hit an over-one-month high, and was among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

IONQ stock price performance year-to-date and pre-market on September 23 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: TradingView

Retail sentiment around IonQ improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral' over the past day.

IONQ stock retail sentiment on September 23 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The developments mark another step in IonQ's push toward fault-tolerant quantum computing and deeper integration between quantum processors and conventional AI supercomputing infrastructure.

IonQ To Deploy Superion 256 At Nvidia Center

IonQ said on Wednesday that its Superion 256 will be installed at Nvidia's Accelerated Quantum Research Center next year, where it will be linked directly to an Nvidia GB200 NVL72 system.

The companies will use Nvidia's NVQLink technology and CUDA-Q platform to connect the quantum processor with Nvidia's accelerated computing infrastructure. The research program will focus on hybrid quantum-classical software and large-scale system prototypes.

Nvidia said IonQ's system will help researchers explore how quantum processors can be integrated with AI infrastructure and conventional supercomputing systems.

NVDA stock edged 0.5% lower in pre-market trade on Wednesday amid broader market weakness. Retail sentiment around the Jensen Huang-led AI bellwether has trended toward 'bearish' territory over the past three months.

Quantum Computing Targets Real-World Applications

The partnership will also explore potential applications in financial services, including portfolio optimization and risk modeling, as well as in materials science and computational chemistry for drug discovery.

IonQ and Nvidia previously worked with Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee on research combining generative AI with distributed quantum algorithms.

IonQ Tests Real-Time Quantum Error Decoder

IonQ's team-up with Nvidia comes less than a day after the company announced its successful test of a real-time quantum error decoder. It said that the milestone represents a key step toward correcting errors generated during quantum computations, an important requirement for building fault-tolerant quantum systems.

The company is targeting a roadmap toward 10,000 qubits and full fault tolerance through its Superion platform. IonQ introduced the sixth-generation Superion product line earlier this month, with the Superion 256 system available to order and first customer deliveries expected in 2027.

IONQ stock has fallen over 11% year-to-date and over 40% in the last 12 months.

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