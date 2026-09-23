'I Earn Rs 75,000 A Month': Auto Driver's Honest Income Breakdown Goes Viral

Auto drivers work long hours every day to support their families, but a viral video of one driver has sparked a wider discussion about rising living costs. The driver told a passenger that he earns around Rs 75,000 a month, yet has no savings left by the end of the month. He explained that household expenses, his daughter's education, auto-related costs and loan EMIs consume most of his income.

The auto driver's candid account of his finances has gone viral on social media, with many users discussing how difficult it can be to manage a family on what may seem like a comfortable monthly income.

Zero Savings At The End Of The Month

People often ask the driver about his daily and monthly earnings and are surprised when he says he earns around Rs 75,000 a month. He openly shared his financial struggles, including household expenses, auto maintenance, fuel, his daughter's school fees and loan EMIs.

According to him, even Rs 75,000 a month is not enough to comfortably manage all his expenses.

I Lack Education, But My Daughter Goes To A Top School

The driver said he did not receive a proper education but made sure his daughter was enrolled in a good school. He pays around Rs 1.4 lakh in annual school fees, apart from other education-related expenses.

Despite the financial burden, he said he is happy with his daughter's progress and wants her to receive a good education. He considers spending on her studies worthwhile and takes pride in supporting her aspirations.

Rs 2,500 Daily Collection

The driver said he earns an average of Rs 2,500 a day and works all seven days of the week. This allows him to earn around Rs 75,000 a month.

He spends around Rs 400 to Rs 500 a day on fuel and Rs 400 towards his auto EMI. Another Rs 200 goes towards tea, coffee and meals, while around Rs 300 is spent on household groceries. He also keeps aside approximately Rs 200 for punctures and other unexpected daily expenses.

In addition, he pays Rs 12,000 in monthly house rent and Rs 1.4 lakh a year towards his daughter's school fees. He shared this detailed breakdown of his expenses with the passenger.

Despite his regular income, the driver said there is little or nothing left to save. He takes fresh loans to manage unexpected medical expenses, family functions and festival-related costs. As one financial obligation is cleared, another challenge often arises.

His account has prompted serious discussion among social media users. Many pointed out that the driver does not appear to spend on luxuries, yet his income is largely consumed by essential expenses. The video has also sparked a debate about rising living costs and the financial pressure faced by working families.