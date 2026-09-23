Kazakhstan's Tokayev Appoints New Deputy Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Ardak Zebeshev as Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, the presidential press service said.

“By order of the Head of State, Ardak Temirkhanuly Zebeshev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the statement said.

Zebeshev was born in 1981 in the South Kazakhstan region of the Kazakh SSR began his career in 2003 as director of the branch of the Office of the Akim of the South Kazakhstan region.

From 2004 to 2006, he served as chief specialist of the External Relations and Investment Department at Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture.

In 2006-2007, he was third secretary at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

From 2007 to 2010, he worked as second secretary at the Office of the Minister of the State Protocol Service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From 2010 to 2016, Zebeshev served as chief expert and head of sector at the External Relations and Protocol Department of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

In 2016-2017, he was director of the International Relations Department at Samruk-Kazyna Invest LLP.

From 2017 to 2018, he headed the Secretariat of the Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC.

In 2018-2019, Zebeshev served as an adviser to the Minister of Agriculture and Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan at the Office of the Prime Minister.

From 2019 to 2021, he served as Chairman of the Bureau of the UNECE Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes, a position he had held since 2018.

From 2019 to 2020, he headed the Investment Projects Support and Implementation Department of the Investment Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From March 2020 to September 2021, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From September 2021 to February 2024, Zebeshev was Chairman of the Investment Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From February 2024 to June 2026, he served as Deputy Akim of the Kyzylorda region.

In June 2026, he was appointed Chairman of the Investment Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.