Unibank Introduces Green Loan For Entrepreneurs With Annual Interest Rates Starting From 12%

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Unibank introduces its Green loan product to finance green and sustainable projects for entrepreneurs. The new product enables businesses to implement investments on favorable terms, aimed not only at reducing environmental impact, but also at building a more efficient and sustainable business model in the long term.

The Green loan is offered for a term of up to 5 years, with an annual interest rate starting from 12% and a grace period of up to 6 months. The loan processing fee is 0%. This allows entrepreneurs to finance their green investments on more favorable terms and benefit from financial advantages from the very first stage of the project.

The Green loan is designed to finance a wide range of projects and covers the following areas:

. renewable energy;

. energy efficiency;

. waste management and recycling;

. electric, hybrid and hydrogen transport;

. charging infrastructure;

. water-saving technologies;

. wastewater treatment;

. sustainable agriculture;

. green buildings and energy-efficient construction;

. climate change adaptation;

. circular economy projects.

These projects can help businesses not only reduce their environmental impact, but also use energy, water, raw materials and other resources more efficiently, optimize operating costs, transition to modern technologies and become more resilient to changing market conditions.

In other words, green investment is not only an environmental choice, but also a long-term business investment. The advantage that starts with lower financing costs can, over time, be strengthened through resource savings, more efficient operations, the adoption of new technologies and improved preparedness for climate and market risks. All of this can contribute to stronger competitiveness, financial resilience and long-term profitability potential for entrepreneurs.

Unibank's Green loan supports entrepreneurs not only in financing their current business needs, but also in building a more efficient, competitive and sustainable business for the future.

The new product is another step by Unibank toward expanding sustainable finance, supporting the green transformation of businesses and increasing the financing of sustainable economic activities in the country.

Invest in the future of your business - bring your project to life with Unibank's Green loan.

Unibank - Your Bank!