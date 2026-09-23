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Notification Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of the implementation of Bang & Olufsen A/S' long-term share-based incentive programs certain members of management have acquired shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S vested under the programs. In that connection, Bang & Olufsen A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Bang & Olufsen made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Bang & Olufsen A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
Please see attached file for details.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.
Attachment
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BO_2618_PDMR Announcement (vesting of shares)_Nikolaj Wendelboe
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