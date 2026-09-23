Virtuix Expands Autism Therapy Program With New Partner And Multi-Site Pilot Beginning January 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The LP Foundation Joins Rutgers University and Sirica Therapeutics in Omni One Neurodivergent Therapy Initiative

Pilot Will Evaluate AI-Driven, Movement-Based Therapy Across Multiple Real-World Care Settings

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, today announced the expansion of its healthcare initiative focused on serving neurodivergent communities, adding The LP Foundation as a partner in the deployment of immersive educational and enrichment experiences using Virtuix's Omni One platform.

The new partnership builds on Virtuix's existing work with Rutgers University WINLAB and Sirica Therapeutics, marking the next stage of the Company's effort to evaluate virtual reality, AI and natural full-body movement in therapeutic, educational, and enrichment applications for children with autism. Virtuix and its partners plan to begin a multi-site pilot program in January 2027.

Omni One systems will be deployed at The LP Foundation's new enrichment center in New Jersey, alongside the systems already deployed at Sirica Therapeutics' therapy center in the San Francisco Bay Area. Sirica Therapeutics has announced plans to establish approximately 100 autism treatment centers nationwide.

Virtuix believes autism therapy represents a potentially significant healthcare market for Omni One. There are approximately 12,000 Applied Behavior Analysis (“ABA”) therapy providers and centers across the United States, providing a large potential channel for movement-based immersive applications if the pilot program and subsequent development demonstrate clinical utility. Together, Sirica's planned network of approximately 100 centers, The LP Foundation's enrichment programs, and the broader ABA market provide multiple potential pathways for further deployment of Omni One in autism care.

“We are excited to move this initiative from research and development into real-world pilot programs with children,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Virtuix.“Together with Rutgers University WINLAB, Sirica Therapeutics, and The LP Foundation, we are exploring how AI-driven, full-body immersive technology can help children practice important everyday life skills. If the pilot demonstrates clinical utility, we believe autism therapy could become a meaningful healthcare application for the Omni One platform.”

Rutgers University WINLAB has completed the first phase of its content development work, establishing a foundational framework and application for autism therapy using virtual reality and full-body movement on Omni One. The January pilot is expected to include five interactive virtual environments with different scenarios and levels designed to help children practice practical life skills, including crossing a street using traffic signals, finding an empty seat, navigating a supermarket aisle, and other everyday activities.

The initiative is part of Virtuix's broader expansion into healthcare and rehabilitation. The Company recently sold Omni One systems to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for deployment at a VA medical center in Detroit, Michigan, for potential applications including PTSD, anxiety, pain management, and occupational therapy. Virtuix is also collaborating with Florida Gulf Coast University's Marieb College of Health & Human Services, where Omni One is being evaluated for applications including cognitive and neurological rehabilitation, physical and occupational therapy, and stroke rehabilitation.

These initiatives build on Virtuix's strategy to expand Omni One beyond consumer entertainment and defense into healthcare applications where natural full-body movement inside immersive environments may provide new tools for therapy, rehabilitation, and clinical research.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a developer of AI-driven, full-body immersive simulation systems and the creator of the“Omni” omni-directional treadmill. Virtuix's technology lets users physically move through virtual and AI-generated environments. The Company's products are deployed across consumer entertainment, defense training and simulation, robotics, healthcare, research, and enterprise applications involving organizations including NASA, Tesla, KBR, and Sirica Therapeutics. The Company's growing federal and defense footprint includes programs, deployments, and research initiatives involving the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force.

Virtuix continues to expand the Omni brand from immersive entertainment into a broader, full-body simulation technology platform serving multiple commercial and government markets. For more information, visit virtuix.com or the Company's new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

About The LP Foundation

The LP Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities. Its mission is centered around two equally important areas of impact: mental health and emotional wellness, and support, inclusion, education, and enrichment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism and other forms of neurodiversity. The LP Foundation was founded by two sisters in honor of their late father and his lifelong legacy of compassion, generosity, and service. Inspired by his unwavering commitment to helping others, they transformed personal loss into purpose by building an organization rooted in the belief that every individual deserves dignity, opportunity, and a sense of belonging. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“could,”“would,”“potential” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's sales and expansion plans, plans to pursue strategic acquisitions, potential impacts on future revenues or shareholder value, and the Company's position in the defense training market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; risks related to government contracting, including contract cancellations, modifications, or funding changes; the uncertainties related to market conditions; and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

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Investor Relations Contact

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MZ Group

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