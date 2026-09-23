FDEV - Annual Report And Notice Of Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Frontier Developments plc

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV, 'Frontier', the 'Group' or the 'Company'), a leading developer and publisher of video games based in Cambridge, UK, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 May 2026 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders. The documents are available to download from the Company's website: .

Frontier's Annual General Meeting will be held at 9.30am (GMT) on Thursday 29 October 2026 at The Trinity Centre, 24 Cambridge Science Park, Milton Road, Cambridge CB4 0FN.

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Frontier Developments

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+44 (0)1223 394300

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Neil Patel / Ben Cryer / Kate Bannatyne

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About Frontier Developments plc

Frontier Developments plc is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games, specialising in creative management simulation (CMS) experiences. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Frontier develops and nurtures globally successful game franchises, including core CMS franchises such as Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo, and Jurassic World Evolution, using its proprietary COBRA technology. The CMS genre underpins Frontier's strategy, which is driving long-term and sustainable growth through strong player engagement, robust back-catalogue performance, and an exciting pipeline of new games.

Frontier's LEI number: 213800B9LGPWUAZ9GX18.

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