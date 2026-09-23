Sunrun And SPAN Expand Partnership To Accelerate Distributed Edge Computing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expanded partnership delivers a complete, behind-the-meter distributed compute solution for residential deployment at gigawatt scale, built into new home communities from the ground up

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, and SPAN, the leader in intelligent home energy management, today announced a partnership expansion to accelerate AI compute capacity by combining home energy systems with distributed compute infrastructure. Under the partnership, Sunrun will provide home solar and battery storage to help power SPAN's XFRA distributed data center solution, accelerating deployed compute capacity.

The partnership combines Sunrun's home energy products, financing, and installation and service network with SPAN's XFRA distributed compute node and orchestration capabilities to deliver a scalable, low-cost, low-latency compute solution that can be deployed faster than traditional data centers.

"This partnership expansion with SPAN puts customers first, ensuring that they directly benefit in multiple ways from their participation in this powerful distributed AI solution," said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell.“By pairing home energy generation and storage with XFRA compute nodes, we are unlocking new economic value for our customers and for Sunrun, while also solving certain speed-to-power constraints that would otherwise limit AI deployment.”

Under the partnership, SPAN and Sunrun will partner with leading homebuilders and begin deployments in new construction residential communities in Texas and other specified markets, enabling distributed AI infrastructure to be built into communities from the ground up. Sunrun's battery-plus-solar systems will maintain reliable electricity for both the homes and the XFRA compute nodes, while preventing the overloading of local distribution infrastructure-allowing SPAN to maximize node deployment.

"Teaming up with Sunrun solves one of the main bottlenecks for distributed AI compute: power generation and transmission constraints," said Arch Rao, founder and CEO of SPAN. "We can now drastically increase our penetration of XFRA compute nodes by pairing them with Sunrun energy systems to deliver cost-effective AI compute capacity at unprecedented speed while also reducing compute cost for certain AI applications."

At no cost to the builder or the homeowner, and without increasing the purchase price of the home, each host customer will receive a smart electrical panel paired with a multi-battery storage and solar system through a pre-paid lease. Customers will also receive whole-home backup power and ongoing compensation for hosting the XFRA compute node.

SPAN's XFRA platform utilizes liquid-cooled NVIDIA GPUs that are managed through SPAN's XFRA Secure Orchestration Layer, which intelligently schedules AI workloads based on latency requirements and real-time energy availability at each home.

In addition to providing capacity for the compute nodes and local power infrastructure, Sunrun will enroll the home batteries in its grid service programs, growing Sunrun's market-leading distributed power plant fleet.

Together, Sunrun and SPAN represent the only end-to-end platform for residential AI compute, combining the nation's largest residential energy platform with XFRA's distributed compute network to bring distributed compute capacity online at the speed and scale the AI buildout demands.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lowers energy costs. Learn more at .

About SPAN

SPAN is on a mission to enable a more efficient and affordable energy future. The company began by reinventing the electrical panel and continues to transform grid-edge energy infrastructure through combined hardware and software innovation. The SPAN product portfolio includes five smart electrical panel models, SPAN Edge (the intelligent service point), XFRA (the distributed data center), EV charging solutions, and the SPAN Home App. SPAN delivers energy management and advanced power controls that unlock greater grid utilization, benefiting homeowners, builders, utilities, and data center developers with lower costs and faster speed to power. For more information, go to .

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