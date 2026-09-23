Roadwarrior Introduces New Aftermarket Replacement For Detroit® EPA21 One-Box Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadwarrior Inc., a leading provider of heavy-duty aftermarket emissions control products, launches the Roadwarrior EPA21 One-Box aftermarket alternative for Detroit Diesel, a new patent-pending replacement solution designed to give fleets, repair facilities, distributors, and owner-operators a premium aftermarket diesel emissions-control alternative to costly and sometimes hard-to-source OEM systems.

Available beginning in October 2026, the new EPA21 One-Box is built around Roadwarrior's premium Metalcor® catalyst technology and emissions-control engineering expertise, and is designed to deliver OEM-quality performance at a more affordable cost.

Roadwarrior was the first to release an aftermarket One-Box solution for the North American market and is now the first to launch an aftermarket replacement for Detroit® EPA21 One-Box applications.

“Customers need reliable options that don't force them to choose between quality, cost and availability,” said RJ Bordner, Sales and Marketing Manager at Roadwarrior Inc.“The EPA21 One-Box reflects what Roadwarrior does best: applying premium engineering and catalyst technology to develop an aftermarket solution that meets the demands of modern heavy-duty trucks while helping customers better control repair costs and downtime.”

The Roadwarrior EPA21 One-Box aftermarket alternative for Detroit Diesel integrates the diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) components within the One-Box assembly and is offered in two configurations so customers can select the solution that best fits the repair:



C0390-DS: One-Box assembly with integrated DOC and SCR components; diesel particulate filter (DPF) not included C0390-FL: Fully loaded One-Box configuration with integrated DOC and SCR components and the applicable DPF included

Both configurations are based on Roadwarrior's C0390 One-Box platform and have a primary OE cross-reference of DDE EA6814900314.

The Roadwarrior EPA21 One-Box aftermarket alternative for Detroit Diesel is backed by a 12-month Roadwarrior Care Plan. Customers should contact an authorized Roadwarrior distributor to confirm vehicle fitment and determine the appropriate configuration for their application.

About Roadwarrior Inc.

Founded in 2011, Roadwarrior Inc. was launched by the DCL Technology Group, whose emission-control technologies are used in demanding environments including mining, construction and energy production. Roadwarrior was created after DCL engineers identified reliability challenges with the aftertreatment systems introduced on Class 8 heavy-duty trucks and applied the company's emissions-control expertise to the aftermarket.

Beginning with the launch of aftermarket diesel particulate filters (DPF), Roadwarrior has grown its portfolio into one of the industry's broadest catalogs of heavy-duty after-treatment products. The company continues to develop innovative and reliable emissions-control solutions designed to help fleets, distributors, repair facilities and owner-operators reduce downtime and control operating costs.

About DCL Technology Group

The DCL Technology Group has been at the forefront of engineering solutions that keep industries moving with confidence for over 40 years. As one of North America's fastest-growing, family-owned clean energy companies, DCL is committed to tackling the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

With a sophisticated workforce of over 400 experts spanning multiple industrial sectors, DCL Technology Group develops cutting-edge technologies that reduce methane emissions, decarbonize natural gas, and improve energy efficiency. DCL's four global companies share a unified vision: leveraging the power of engineering to create a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Media Contact:

Lisa Murray

Trevi Communications, Inc.

o: 978.750.0333 / c: 617.835.0396

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