NEXGEL Announces Dial-In Details For Investor Update Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)NEXGEL, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "NXGL"), a company with a patient centric medical technology sales and marketing team working closely with clinicians to provide solutions that drive better outcomes, streamline care, and elevate the patient experience, today announced dial-in details for its previously announced investor update call to be held on

Investor Update Call Details

Date: September 24, 2026

Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: 1-833-309-3473 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-785-838-9251 (International)

Conference ID: NEXGEL

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through October 1, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following access code to access the replay of the call: 11162643.

The call will provide investors with an update on the Company's operational progress, commercialization initiatives, and other corporate matters.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL, through its Bionx Surgical division, is a patient centric medical technology sales and marketing team working closely with clinicians to provide solutions that drive better outcomes, streamline care, and elevate the patient experience. Bionx has a strong offering of products including Biovance (human amniotic membrane allograft), Biovance 3L (tri-layer human amniotic membrane allograft), Interfyl (human connective tissue matrix), SilverSeal (antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing), and an expansive opthalmic portfolio of placental derived ocular allografts (LUCENT, single layer, RADIANT, dual layer, and VIVID, triple layer). Additionally, NEXGEL is a provider of healthcare, beauty, and over the counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. In addition to the above, NEXGEL brands include Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. NEXGEL also has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, content, and conduct of the anticipated investor update call. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at .

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

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